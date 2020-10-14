Kearney doctor involved in vaccine trials through G.I. Clinic

KEARNEY — David Cantral has seen too much of COVID-19.
As a pulmonologist with the Platte Valley Medical Group, he has treated COVID-19 patients at CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center for the last seven months.
A voracious reader of medical journals, he learned this summer that a particular medicine was going into Phase 3 trials, which means broad studies on large groups of people. The Moderna vaccine would be tested in three places in Nebraska, including Omaha, Norfolk and Grand Island.
Cantral jumped at the chance to be tested.
He filled out an application online and waited to be contacted. He met the criteria, including being under 65, and having no “significant high-risk factors” except high blood pressure, which is controlled by medication. “I thought there was a reasonably good chance I’d be called,” he said.
Sure enough, in mid-July, they called him. He was excited.
The tests were being done through the Grand Island Clinic. Moderna had contracted the Meridian testing company to conduct the trials. Initially, they asked Cantral for his medical history and some personal history.
He made his first visit to the clinic in early August. They drew eight vials of blood and did a few other procedures before giving him his first shot. He still doesn’t know whether it was the actual medicine or a placebo.
“It was a double-blind study, which means neither the shot-giver nor the recipient knows what’s in the shot,” he said.
He had no side effects except for a fairly sore arm for three or four days.
The first week in September, he returned for his second and final shot. This time, he had what he called a much more “significant” reaction, which began the next day.
“I had diffuse body ache and a headache. I had fairly significant shaking chills for several hours, and a very sore arm,” he said. His armpit swelled near the site of the inoculation.
Most of the symptoms faded after 24 hours, but the swelling continued for four days.
“But I was really excited when I had that reaction. As a physician who understands how vaccines work, that’s the type of reaction I would expect if my body is developing an immune response to a vaccine,” he said.
He even texted his wife.
“I told her I felt awful, but I couldn’t be more excited. I was fairly convinced I had received the active vaccine and not the placebo,” he said.
Since he knew what was causing his symptoms, he went to work that day.
He will get no more shots, but he must keep an online diary of symptoms. Researchers will have access to that diary via an app he downloaded. They also will email questions every week about any health issues, including whether he has contracted COVID-19.
“I am pretty much exposed every day, but I’m protected by PPE gear, so my exposures are not high-risk,” he said.
His three grown children are all in the health care field. His daughter, a dentist, got COVID a few days before he got his first shot, and since he’d had dinner with her, he was nervous.
If he tested positive, he could not have participated in the trial. Two tests proved negative, so he was cleared to participate in the study.
His parents, both 88 and residents of North Platte, had COVID-19, too. Both recovered.
His wife Kim, a Kearney Regional pharmacist, had a few concerns, but not enough to keep him out of the trials.
One curiosity was that this vaccine, developed by Moderna, is “a completely new technology never used with humans before,” he said.
Traditionally, vaccines involve a virus that has been killed. When injected, the human body develops an immunity to that virus.
The Moderna vaccine, however, is composed of a small strand of a virus’ genetic material. It gets incorporated into human cells and then produces a part of that virus, which the body reacts to. “It uses the body’s own cells to produce the factor that the immune system recognizes as foreign. That’s never been done in humans before,” he said.
So far, he said, early studies on this vaccine have been “very positive” with no side effects, except those similar to the ones he had in September.
“The only small concern I had was that I’d had no real long-term experience with this technology, but on balance, the potential benefit of this vaccine was much higher than the relatively small risk,” he said.
He said the study, on paper, is supposed to continue for two years, but he expects it will end much sooner as companies race to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine.
“As soon as they can show statistical benefits from vaccine and lack of significant side effects, they will probably seek approval from the FDA,” he said.
Normally he said it takes ‘years” for vaccines to be developed, but currently, COVID-19 vaccines are being fast-tracked.
“Personally, I’d be surprised if this and one or more of the other three vaccines in Phase 3 trials aren’t approved by the FDA by January,” he said.
He said the federal government and the drug companies already are working on plans for distribution in case this or other vaccines are approved. Normally, distribution plans wait until FDA approval.
Cantral, a native of North Platte, graduated from Creighton University and from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine. He has been practicing in Kearney since 1994.
In his 26 years of medicine, he’s never seen anything like COVID-19.
“Not even close. I don’t think anybody has,” he said. “Even the bad influenza strains have been nothing even close to this, both in terms of numbers of people that we see, and the severity of illnesses in some people. These are among the sickest patients I’ve ever taken care of,” he said.
He has cared for patients with viral and bacterial pneumonia, but “the sheer severity of lung dysfunction and the duration that they are sick is nothing like previous pneumonia or respiratory infections. Throw in the fact that sick people are coming in two and three times a day to your intensive care unit adds a level of stress and complexity that makes it pretty unique,” he said.
Last spring, during the first wave of COVID-19, cases accelerated at area meatpacking plants.
“I was on call at Good Sam’s ICU, and when it got bad, we’d have five or six ventilated patients daily that first week. It was concerning. If it continued at that rate, we’d have been overwhelmed fairly quickly, but that lasted only about a week, and numbers tapered off,” he said.
But now, a second phase of COVID-19 has arrived, “and we’re seeing a slow, steady, gradual increase in numbers. The numbers are clearly increasing, and there aren’t any measures being talked about other than what we’ve been doing, which is to slow its spread,” he said.
He said both hospitals are busy — KRMC had seven COVID-19 patients as of Monday, and Good Sam had 10 — “but they are able to handle that. However, it wouldn’t take much of an increase to where we’d have to start sending people elsewhere.”
Physical space is not an issue, he said, but staffing is. Qualified ICU nurses are at a premium.
“We have plenty of ventilators, and we have adequate physical space to take care of increasing numbers of COVID patients, but with personnel, the numbers can get stressed. People can only work so hard,” he said.
“It’s difficult for ICU nurses at both hospitals. They are among the hardest-working health care workers that I know. They’ve really stepped up throughout this whole thing and performed admirably. We’re lucky to have them.”
