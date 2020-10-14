Kearney doctor involved in vaccine trials through G.I. Clinic

In his 26 years of medicine, he’s never seen anything like COVID-19.

“Not even close. I don’t think anybody has,” he said. “Even the bad influenza strains have been nothing even close to this, both in terms of numbers of people that we see, and the severity of illnesses in some people. These are among the sickest patients I’ve ever taken care of,” he said.

He has cared for patients with viral and bacterial pneumonia, but “the sheer severity of lung dysfunction and the duration that they are sick is nothing like previous pneumonia or respiratory infections. Throw in the fact that sick people are coming in two and three times a day to your intensive care unit adds a level of stress and complexity that makes it pretty unique,” he said.

Last spring, during the first wave of COVID-19, cases accelerated at area meatpacking plants.

“I was on call at Good Sam’s ICU, and when it got bad, we’d have five or six ventilated patients daily that first week. It was concerning. If it continued at that rate, we’d have been overwhelmed fairly quickly, but that lasted only about a week, and numbers tapered off,” he said.