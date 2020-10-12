Kearney hospital using drugs that can ease COVID-19 symptoms

KEARNEY — Remdesivir and dexamethasone, two of the drugs given to President Donald Trump when he was diagnosed with COVID-19, are being used on some COVID-19 patients at Kearney Regional Medical Center, according to Dr. Shanna Stofer, KRMC’s director of clinical services and pharmacy.
Remdesivir shows “great promise” in easing COVID-19 symptoms, she said.
Stofer said remdesivir usually is given to patients who show symptoms of “a little more advanced” COVID-19, such as those who require supplemental oxygen. It must be given intravenously, so it cannot be given to outpatients. It is considered safe as long as patients have good kidney and liver function.
Early in the pandemic, the U.S. Health and Human Services Department regulated the disbursement of remdesivir, but since Oct. 1, hospitals can obtain it like all other drugs.
Stofer said studies have shown that remdesivir can shorten the course of COVID-19, “but we have not seen that in every single patient,” she said. “The average length of recovery for the whole disease is about 15 days, and this could shorten that to 10 days or so, but that has not been proven.”
She added, “I caution the use of the phrase ‘this will do that.’ The intent of the drug is to try to shorten the course or severity of the disease process.”
She said remdesivir is a bit like Tamiflu, which cannot cure the flu but can shorten its course or lessen it severity.
Dexamethasone
Dexamethasone is corticosteroid. Stofer said information from trials in the United Kingdom shows that it can help with the onset of acute respiratory illness, “but there are risks to any patient with steroids, and the timing and dose are not completely evident in literature.”
She said this drug is most effective in patients with moderate cases of COVID-19 who do not require oxygen, but she cautioned that these results are from short-term studies on smaller populations.
“We know more, and every day new things are being discovered, but nothing is a for-sure or a cure. We’re just trying to find the right answers to limiting the progression of COVID-19, and its severity,” she said.
KRMC also has used convalescent plasma, which is taken from people who have recovered from COVID-19. Used safely, it is believed to supply a COVID-19 patient with antibodies that will lower his or her load of infection.
However, she said its effectiveness still is questionable. “We’re trying to determine how what donors have the best (antibodies in their) plasma. That’s still an unknown,” she said.
Stofer said some COVID-19 patients at KRMC have recovered without any drugs. Others receive “all” available treatments but have a more severe outcome.
“All this continues to evolve,” she said. “Rest is the best thing, but each provider has the option to use remdesivir or dexamethasone or convalescent plasma at his or her discretion,” she said.
