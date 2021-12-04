Kearney Symphony Orchestra holiday concert set for Dec. 7

KEARNEY — Kearney Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual holiday concert 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Fine Arts Recital Hall.

This year’s program, “Classic Traditions,” features a number of well-known selections, along with a twist. The concert includes the iconic “March of the Toy Soldiers” from “Babes in Toyland,” Johann Strauss’ “Radetzky March” and “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” by Johann Sebastian Bach. There’s also a holiday carol sing-along.

The twist comes when excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” are alternated with Duke Ellington’s “Harlem Nutcracker,” performed by UNK’s Jazz/Rock Ensemble and conducted by UNK music professor Tim Farrell.

Individual tickets for the in-person performance are $13 for adults, $10 for UNK faculty and staff, $5 for youths ages 11-18 and free for children 10 and younger and UNK students with a valid ID. All seating is general admission. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required.