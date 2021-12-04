Kearney Symphony Orchestra holiday concert set for Dec. 7

KEARNEY — Kearney Symphony Orchestra will perform its annual holiday concert 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Fine Arts Recital Hall.
This year’s program, “Classic Traditions,” features a number of well-known selections, along with a twist. The concert includes the iconic “March of the Toy Soldiers” from “Babes in Toyland,” Johann Strauss’ “Radetzky March” and “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” by Johann Sebastian Bach. There’s also a holiday carol sing-along.
The twist comes when excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite” are alternated with Duke Ellington’s “Harlem Nutcracker,” performed by UNK’s Jazz/Rock Ensemble and conducted by UNK music professor Tim Farrell.
Individual tickets for the in-person performance are $13 for adults, $10 for UNK faculty and staff, $5 for youths ages 11-18 and free for children 10 and younger and UNK students with a valid ID. All seating is general admission. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required.
Tickets can be purchased at the UNK Theatre Box Office inside the Fine Arts Building. Box office hours are 12:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6:30-7:30 p.m. the night of the concert. For reservations, call 308-865-8417 or email boxoffice@unk.edu.
To learn more about the evening’s selections, be sure to arrive early for a “Pre-Concert Talk” and light refreshments from 6:30-7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building Room 264. The “Pre-Concert Talk” is open to all concertgoers.
Attendees should also note that parking near the Fine Arts Building has been reduced because of campus construction.
Kearney Symphony Orchestra is comprised of UNK faculty and students and instrumentalists from communities across the region.