Keasling receives CCC-Hastings Outstanding Alumni Award

Bradley Keasling of Grand Island has received the 2021 Outstanding Alumni Award from Central Community College-Hastings. In his position as an associate dean of business at CCC, he supervises faculty at the Columbus and Grand Island campuses and the Kearney Center.

Keasling earned an associate of applied science degree in information technology and networking from CCC-Hastings in 2001. He transferred to Bellevue University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business management in 2006 and a master’s degree in business administration in 2008.

He previously worked for Bellevue University on the CCC-Grand Island campus and taught business and information technology at CCC as the night business program for Bellevue University.

Keasling is a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island where he serves on the Mission and Ministry Council and Praise Team and fills in as a lay minister. He also serves on the CHI St. Francis Foundation Board of Directors.

He and his wife, Katie, have two daughters.