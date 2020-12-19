Keep Christ in Christmas

The coronavirus has affected almost everything we do, or should I say, don’t do anymore. Christmas will soon be here and our celebrations may be different as well. However, Christmas is about the birth of the promised Messiah, Jesus Christ, God’s gift to the fallen, broken and sinful mankind — the greatest gift ever given to mankind and the greatest gift ever to be received.

“For God so loved the world (that’s everyone of us) that he gave his one and only begotten son (that is Jesus Christ) that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have eternal life (that’s what he accomplished for us).” John 3:16

Jesus was born to be crucified on a cross, die and be buried and rise again for the forgiveness of the sins of us all. We don’t celebrate a dead Christ. He is alive and sits at the right hand of almighty God. Jesus loves us, he went to the cross for us and now is at the right hand of God for us. That is the peace and joy and wonder of Christmas.

So the Centers for Disease Control, governors, mayors and others may change what our celebrations might be but they have no authority over what God has done for us some 2,000-plus years ago. Therefore, let us be ever mindful of what and why we are celebrating, no matter how our celebration may have changed. Now let us all rejoice and have a blessed Christmas in Christ Jesus.

By the way, if you don’t know Jesus as your personal savior, you are the only one who can confess your sins to Jesus. Have a heart-to-heart talk with Jesus today and invite him to be your savior and he will do that. Pray praise and give thanks. Glory be to God.