Keep poinsettias for another year (or two!)

Starting mid-September to mid-October, cover them with the box, just like with the poinsettia. They should only receive 8 hours of light each day, including artificial light. Flower buds usually develop when night temperatures are around 55 degrees F.

Be sure to reduce watering and withhold fertilizer during bud development or the buds may begin to fall off. Flower buds will soon begin to form and the plants will be in full bloom in 2 ½ months or less.

Amaryllis is a popular holiday bulb that can be kept for many years. Allow the bulb to bloom and be sure to remove the spent flowers as soon as they begin to fade. Doing this will keep the plant from putting all of its energy into producing seeds, and instead store it in the bulb. After the plant has finished blooming, cut back the flower stalk and let the long, strap-like leaves collect and store energy in the bulb. Treat the Amaryllis as you would any other houseplant throughout the remainder of the winter.

Amaryllis can also be planted outside. In May, after the frost free date, the bulbs can be planted directly in the ground or in pots. Allow to grow outdoors during the summer, water as needed. As frost approaches, bring the pots and bulbs inside and store them in a cool room, between 45 and 50 degrees F.