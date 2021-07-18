Keep tomatoes in tip-top shape

Good fall sanitation practices are the final way to keep the spread of the fungus among us down to a manageable level. Infections can be reduced or slowed with fungicides labeled for tomatoes. The fungicide applications can be applied preventively or they can be applied as soon as the symptoms appear on the lower leaves of the plant to slow the spread. The applications should be repeated regularly, every 7 to 10 days, or whatever is recommended by the label.

Another issue that plagues tomatoes is blossom end rot. Blossom end rot causes sunken brown or black lesions on the blossom end of developing tomatoes, cucumbers, squash, eggplant or peppers. It is caused by a calcium deficiency in the fruit. There is plenty of calcium in the soil, the plant grew so fast that it had to take the calcium that it was going to use in the fruit and use it in the foliage.

Over-fertilization and hot, windy weather are also causes of blossom end rot. Preventing moisture stress is important to control blossom end rot, especially during fruit set and when the fruits are enlarging. Mulching around tomato plants will help regulate the soil moisture throughout the season. The foliar sprays of calcium or adding Epsom salts to the soil won’t correct blossom end rot and are not needed. Remove infected fruits, the rotten part can be cut off and the rest of the fruit can be eaten if you wish.