Keep your trees in top condition

There are a few steps that you can take to prevent winter desiccation. For starters, make sure that the plants go into winter adequately watered. Once more seasonal weather arrives, you can also provide supplemental water during the winter months.

There are some rules to providing supplemental irrigation in the winter. Water should only be applied when the daytime air temperatures are above 40 degrees F. Try to apply the water in the middle of the day and allow it plenty of time to soak into the soil profile before the temperatures drop below freezing. If it is not given ample time to soak in, there could be a resulting layer of ice on the soil’s surface that could cause some damaging effects on the trees roots and possibly surrounding turf.

Timely applications of an antidesiccant on the most susceptible plants can also help to ease winter desiccation injury. Antidesiccant products, like wilt-pruf, reduce the amount of moisture that is lost through evergreen foliage. They coat the needles of the plant with a lightweight polymer substance that prevents water from leaving the foliage. These products usually last about five or six weeks before they degrade in the sun and elements.