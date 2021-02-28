Keeping a slice of summer through the winter

DANNEBROG — Garret and Angie Berger of Dannebrog had the hard part done for them as they planned their indoor garden. And they now call it a “happy place.”
They bought a house on the north side of town six years ago that already had a 12-by-6 greenhouse attached at ground level and accessible from the house’s basement; it’s completely glass all around and on top. The Bergers then developed in the greenhouse a garden of plants, mostly flowering plants, after living there about a year.
“I said, ‘Why don’t we start bringing our annuals in and see if we can keep them alive? And then take them back out again next year.’ So we did that, and it was such a happy place,” Angie said. “We go down there and we feel happy. It’s full of light and oxygen and beauty even in the middle of a creepy, cold winter.”
Now, during the winter, the greenhouse is hosting geraniums, a fern, a large daisy, an ivy plant — and a tray of strawberry plants the Bergers brought in from outside last fall.
“And then we thought, ‘Why don’t we start our outdoor garden inside?’” she added. “We worked out by trial and error what’s best to start in the greenhouse and what’s best to start in the ground outside.”
They plan to start tomato and pepper plants in the greenhouse soon; eggplant seedlings also started well inside, Angie said.
“It’s too hot,” Angie said when asked whether anything grew in their greenhouse in the summer.
“Maybe a succulent or two,” Garret added.
By using the greenhouse, Bergers are able to turn some annual plants into long-living perennials.
“We bring them in and enjoy them all winter, and then put them back in the ground when it’s springtime,” Angie said.
“You’re allowing annuals to become perennials,” Garret said.
“Not all of them work” in that regard, Angie added.
Currently Garret and Angie are using Dixie cups and “starter soil” for their tomato and pepper plants started indoors. That may not remain the case.
“I suggested to Angie that we use larger containers and better soil,” Garret said.