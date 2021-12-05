Keeping elderly, adults with disabilities Right at Home goal of Grand Island business

The caregivers might work two hours or 24. But they don’t sleep in the client’s home overnight.

A client must be at least 18 years old.

Starkel graduated from Norfolk Catholic, where he played football. He has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Bellevue University. He and Kristin have a son, who’s a freshman in college.

There is a need for Right at Home’s services.

“Right now we’re trying to hire enough people just to keep up with the demand,” he said.

If the company were able to hire more caregivers, they could serve more people who need help, he said.

The company will help clients get approved for the Medicaid waiver process through the state Department of Health and Human Services.

“So even if someone can’t afford to pay for us privately, there’s always a way to afford our services, because we can help them walk through that process of being approved for Medicaid. And that will cover our services 100%.”

The company will also help veterans and their spouses because Right at Home received approval from the Department of Veterans Affairs.