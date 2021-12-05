Keeping elderly, adults with disabilities Right at Home goal of Grand Island business

By providing in-home care services, Right at Home allows older people and adults with disabilities to remain in their homes.
Right at Home caregivers will do housekeeping and laundry, prepare meals and take out the trash for clients. They’ll give people a ride to the grocery store or the drug store and remind them to take their medications.
Some of the caregivers, the ones who are certified nursing assistants, can help clients with some of their personal care, says Jeremy Starkel. They’ll assist clients who might need help taking a shower and help them get dressed.
“Or maybe they just need help getting ready for the day,” Starkel said. “We will do a lot of different things.”
Starkel and his wife, Kristin, are the owners of the Right at Home location in Grand Island, which opened three months ago. The Starkels, who live in Norfolk, also operate Right at Home offices in Norfolk and Columbus.
Right at Home locations directly employ and supervise a caregiving staff. The company says each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained and bonded or insured before entering a client’s home.
The Right at Home company is based in Omaha, where it was founded in 1995. Right at Home has more than 600 franchise locations in the U.S. and seven other countries.
Right at Home employees provide much of the same care that people would receive if they went into assisted living or a nursing home, Starkel said.
“But they can get that same type of care and stay at home,” he said.
Starkel, 43, knows from experience what it’s like to take care of a person with limitations.
Four and a half years ago, his mother was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer.
He and his sisters worked together to give her rides to places she needed to go, such as chemotherapy appointments. They also took care of housekeeping, laundry and other chores. She died in 2017.
At the time, Starkel didn’t know about companies like Right at Home.
Hiring a caregiver allows family members to spend more quality time with someone who perhaps doesn’t have long to live.
Allen Hager, the founder of Right at Home, saw the need for such a service. People who’d been discharged from the hospital wound up being readmitted because they weren’t taking their medications or following other orders from their doctors. A caregiver will help people keep up with those directives, allowing them to stay out of the hospital, Starkel said.
The caregivers might work two hours or 24. But they don’t sleep in the client’s home overnight.
A client must be at least 18 years old.
Starkel graduated from Norfolk Catholic, where he played football. He has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Bellevue University. He and Kristin have a son, who’s a freshman in college.
There is a need for Right at Home’s services.
“Right now we’re trying to hire enough people just to keep up with the demand,” he said.
If the company were able to hire more caregivers, they could serve more people who need help, he said.
The company will help clients get approved for the Medicaid waiver process through the state Department of Health and Human Services.
“So even if someone can’t afford to pay for us privately, there’s always a way to afford our services, because we can help them walk through that process of being approved for Medicaid. And that will cover our services 100%.”
The company will also help veterans and their spouses because Right at Home received approval from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
“It took eight months to get approved for that,” but it was well worth it, he said.
“And then we also take most long-term care insurance policies,” Starkel said.
Other companies provide similar services. But Starkel views them as allies more than competitors. They sometimes work together to make sure clients are cared for and able to stay in their homes.