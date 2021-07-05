Keeping it Clean: McGovern-Gallagher protects Grand Island from hazardous waste

Grand Island’s Clean Community System is the only regional facility of its kind in Nebraska.

CCS receives roughly 175,000 pounds of waste per year at its Betty Curtis Household Hazardous Waste Facility on Sky Park Road.

That waste is recycled, reused or incinerated to keep it from entering the environment.

Leading CCS and its efforts in the five-county area is Director Denise McGovern-Gallagher, who has served in that role for more than six years.

She previously worked for the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. for 10 years and then became a consultant for Hastings Economic Development.

It was mutual friend Marlan Ferguson, then Grand Island’s city administrator, who told her that CCS needed a director and she would be a good candidate.

“When I started with economic development in 2004, there was a study that was done by the city on hazardous waste,” she said. “Through that study, it became very evident that Grand Island needed to step up and create a facility such as this.”

The best thing about her position is being able to help the communities of Grand Island as well as Hall, Adams, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.