Keeping it Clean: McGovern-Gallagher protects Grand Island from hazardous waste

Grand Island’s Clean Community System is the only regional facility of its kind in Nebraska.
CCS receives roughly 175,000 pounds of waste per year at its Betty Curtis Household Hazardous Waste Facility on Sky Park Road.
That waste is recycled, reused or incinerated to keep it from entering the environment.
Leading CCS and its efforts in the five-county area is Director Denise McGovern-Gallagher, who has served in that role for more than six years.
She previously worked for the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. for 10 years and then became a consultant for Hastings Economic Development.
It was mutual friend Marlan Ferguson, then Grand Island’s city administrator, who told her that CCS needed a director and she would be a good candidate.
“When I started with economic development in 2004, there was a study that was done by the city on hazardous waste,” she said. “Through that study, it became very evident that Grand Island needed to step up and create a facility such as this.”
The best thing about her position is being able to help the communities of Grand Island as well as Hall, Adams, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.
“It serves a purpose,” she said. “This is about saving our environment and doing something about it every single day you’re in the office or out in the field.”
McGovern-Gallagher always has felt strongly about protecting the environment.
“We’ve only got one environment,” she said. “We need to protect our water sources, the aquifer underneath Grand Island. Our landfills are filling up faster than ever. There’s got to be another solution, and the solution is facilities like this.”
Since she started, operations at the facility have only grown.
“We didn’t take any paint,” she said. “We just took a few certain items, and I said, why aren’t we taking paint? That’s the No. 1 product out there that everyone uses. So I made the decision. We’re taking paint. And that’s probably 80% of what we take in now.”
McGovern-Gallagher is also responsible for securing funding for the facility.
CCS is funded via Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (formerly the Department of Environmental Quality) and Nebraska Environmental Trust.
CCS also receives four grants total: two grants for hazardous waste, one for public education and one for litter.
CCS also partners with Central Platte Natural Resources District and the Bud and Gloria Walbach Foundation for support.
Among its features, CCS boasts:
— A teacher re-store: educators bring in old school materials and those are given away freely to the public, particularly to homeschool students.
— A swap shop: hazardous waste that still has good shelf life is given out free of charge. There are sections for lawn and garden, automotive and household items, such as cleaners, and personal grooming items, like nail polish, hair coloring or colognes.
The home improvement swap shop includes stains, sealers, deck wash, paint, which sorted by color, and lightbulbs.
“Last year, out of this area, the general public reused close to 80,000 pounds,” McGovern-Gallagher said. “We got in about 175,000 pounds, and almost half of it got reused.”
On site, CCS has:
— A paint can recycler, which also does aerosol paints. Cans go into the machine. Spikes punch into the bottom, and as the can is crushed to 1/15th its size, paint is collected into a 55-gallon drum.
The machine can do 260 one-gallon cans per hour.
— A containment room, where fluorescent bulbs are contained in drums, as well as sealed and dated containers for acids, pool chemicals, pesticides and mercury.
Not all mercury is received from old thermometers, McGovern-Gallagher noted.
“We get a lot of liquid mercury, like in baby food jars, that came from grandma and grandpa, years ago, when kids would used to just play with it,” she said.
Items at CCS that are not recycled get incinerated.
“Nothing goes out into the environment,” she emphasized.
While McGovern-Gallagher hopes for CCS to later expand into a larger building, she is focused currently on sustainability.
“I want to make sure there is permanent funding out there to run this facility and facilities like this,” she said. “Maybe in greater Nebraska they can establish something like this to help the smaller rural communities. But without the funding, you can’t operate it.”
For more information about Grand Island CCS services, visit cleancommunity.org.