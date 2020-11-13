 Skip to main content
Kelly Enck stepping down from GIPS Board of Education
Kelly Enck stepping down from GIPS Board of Education

(From left) Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education members Kelly Enck, Lisa Albers and Heidi Schutz wear face masks while attending the GIPS board of education meeting Thursday night. (Independent file photo/Austin Koeller)

 Austin Koeller

Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education Ward A member Kelly Enck is resigning.

At the board’s meeting Thursday night, GIPS Board President Bonnie Hinkle announced that Enck’s last meeting will be Dec. 10. Enck is resigning as she is in the process of moving outside of her ward to Ward C.

When a board member resigns, the remaining GIPS board members have the responsibility to interview and appoint a new member. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30.

Interested applicants may go to gips.org to complete the application. Applicants also can print an application, complete it and return it to Michelle Simmons, Kneale Administration Building, P. O. Box 4904, Grand Island, NE 68802 or by email at msimmons@gips.org.

If the application is mailed, it must be received by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30, 2020; not just postmarked.

The Board of Education will hold interviews beginning at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. The newly appointed board member will be seated at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14.

The appointed applicant will finish the final two years of Enck’s term that expires Jan. 6, 2023.

