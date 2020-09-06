Kentucky Derby party shifts to State Fair this year

Another woman who improved her lid was Pam Ruzicka, who bought a top hat at a party store Friday for $10. She bought a horse figure to put on the front of the hat for $1. Artificial red roses, Tulle fabric and a cross brought the total cost to about $17.

At least a couple of the women in attendance had been to Churchill Downs.

One of them was Meghan Anderson of Blue Hill, who went to last year’s Kentucky Derby with her best friend, Tana Baker, who lives in western Kansas. Baker won about $400 on the horse that was initially thought to be the winner, Maximum Security, but lost it when the horse was disqualified last year.

Anderson spent $12 for her fuchsia hat on Amazon.com. Cagey women, she said, search on Amazon for “cheap Kentucky Derby hats.”

She was seated with Gayle Fandry of Hastings, who was a show unto herself.

Fandry, 82, likes to get dressed up. She had seen the Derby party advertised and she didn’t want to miss it. She was long involved in 4-H, and is a frequent visitor to the State Fair.

Her hat was so elaborate that part of it came from a Christmas wreath. The hat sported red and silver netting.