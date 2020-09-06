Kentucky Derby party shifts to State Fair this year

Seeing all the fancy hats Saturday at the State Fair was enough to make anybody say, “Well, I declare.”
Women and men both donned stylish garb for the Kentucky Derby party. Women wore glamorous hats and men put on bow ties and suit jackets.
The Derby Party normally is held at Fonner Park in May. But fair officials, taking advantage of the shift of this year’s Kentucky Derby to September, had the party in the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Barn Bar during the fair.
Attendees watched the Derby just as the folks do at Churchill Downs. The parimutuel windows were moved over from Fonner Park, so people could bet on the horses as they ran for the roses.
Alas, mint juleps were not served. But the drink specials did include strawberry and peach beverages.
Quite a few women were wearing elegant headgear. A large number of them said they’d bought their chapeaus online this week.
Samantha Schirmer of Kenesaw was one of many who bought their stylish hats from Amazon. She inherited some hats from her grandmother, but they were too small for the occasion. Schirmer was seated with her friend, Abby Nienhueser of Juanita. The two dapper gents with them were their husbands, Tim and Chad.
Janice Hoffman of Hastings bought her black hat Friday at Walmart. “But I overhauled it,” she said. She added artificial flowers and her mother’s scarf.
Another woman who improved her lid was Pam Ruzicka, who bought a top hat at a party store Friday for $10. She bought a horse figure to put on the front of the hat for $1. Artificial red roses, Tulle fabric and a cross brought the total cost to about $17.
At least a couple of the women in attendance had been to Churchill Downs.
One of them was Meghan Anderson of Blue Hill, who went to last year’s Kentucky Derby with her best friend, Tana Baker, who lives in western Kansas. Baker won about $400 on the horse that was initially thought to be the winner, Maximum Security, but lost it when the horse was disqualified last year.
Anderson spent $12 for her fuchsia hat on Amazon.com. Cagey women, she said, search on Amazon for “cheap Kentucky Derby hats.”
She was seated with Gayle Fandry of Hastings, who was a show unto herself.
Fandry, 82, likes to get dressed up. She had seen the Derby party advertised and she didn’t want to miss it. She was long involved in 4-H, and is a frequent visitor to the State Fair.
Her hat was so elaborate that part of it came from a Christmas wreath. The hat sported red and silver netting.
“I had sparkly shoes but I knew I’d be doing a lot of walking at the State Fair so I took them off,” Fandry said.
Annie Hines of Malmo went to the Kentucky Derby in 2000, when she won $300 or $400 on the winner, Fusaichi Pegasus.
Hines was having a good time Saturday. “It’s Derby Day. How can you not have fun?” she said.
Hines not only decorated her own hat, but she also made one for her friend, Katie Arp of Wahoo. Arp is an FFA adviser.
Another well-dressed attendee was Mary Lou O’Hare, 91, of Palmer. She was accompanied by her daughter, Mary O’Hare of Lincoln, and her 10-year-old great-grandson, Tyron Ray.
Tanya Stephens of Grand Island enjoyed the excitement of the race and was just glad to be around people. She bought her iridescent blue hat from Amazon. But she pointed out that she got her dress from A-List Boutique in Grand Island and her husband, Greg, bought his clothes at Dillard’s.
The Derby party was put together by Laura Hurley, who is sponsorships and hospitality director for the State Fair.
In June, Hurley talked to the Fonner Park board of directors and Chief Operating Officer Chris Kotulak “asking if they would partner with us.
“And they were all-in from the get-go,” she said.
Prizes were given for best hat, best bow tie and best women’s and men’s ensembles. Tyron Ray got a special award for best young man’s outfit.
“Whitey’s and Balz stepped up and gave the prize money for all those contests,” Hurley said.
The total prize money came to $700, Hurley said.
She estimated that 250 to 260 people attended.
In setting up the Derby party, the fair thought it would be going up against a Husker football game. “But still, the Kentucky Derby is a really big deal,” she said.
It turned out that the Huskers didn’t play. “So it became an even bigger deal,” Hurley said.
