Kevin Costner, Jon Pardi among Nebraska State Fair headliners
Kevin Costner, Jon Pardi among Nebraska State Fair headliners

Nebraska State Fair has announced this year’s fair concerts will include country rock band Kevin Costner & Modern West, Banda Los Sebastianes, Jon Pardi and the Happy Together Tour.

Concert tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Nebraska State Fair website — statefair.org.

“We are incredibly excited to bring large acts back to the Nebraska State Fair,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair. “The diversified genre of talent presented this year should deliver a memorable experience to all concert fans.”

The Happy Together Tour, performing on Older Nebraskans Day, will bring some of the original iconic bands and musicians of the 1960s onto center stage to the delight of classic rock fans. Acts include The Turtles, The Classics IV, The Cowsills, The Association, The Vogues along with Gary Puckett & The Union Gap.

The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, in the Heartland Events Center.

Actor and musician Kevin Costner is taking the greatest hits from his TV show “Yellowstone” on the road with the band Modern West. The “Tales from Yellowstone Tour” will feature popular songs such as “Won’t Stop Loving You” and “The Man I Am.”

They will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, outdoors at the Fonner Park training track.

Latin Grammy award-winner Banda Los Sebastianes will wow fairgoers with their Sinaloan band rhythm as they take the outdoor stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3.

The Mazatlán based group will perform their current Regional Mexico Chart Billboard No. 1 hit, “Sin Miedo Al Éxito” (“Fear Without Success”), a song about fighting for one’s dreams without being afraid of success, and “El Campeón de los Borrachos” (“The Champion of Drunkards”), which tells the story of a man suffering from love gone wrong.

Best known for “Head Over Boots” and “Up All Night,” Pardi will sing his new hit, “Tequila Little Time.” The ACM/CMA award-winning artist recently released the country radio single, which is a follow-up to his platinum-certified No. 1 song, “Heartache Medication,” and his Billboard Top 5 “Ain’t Always The Cowboy.”

Pardi will perform on the outdoor stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.

The Nebraska State Fair is scheduled for Aug. 27 through Sept. 6. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at statefair.org.

