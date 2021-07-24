Kids & Calves: 4-H Bucket Calf Show a training ground for future 4-H competitors

By Robert Pore
Nineteen 4-H’ers and Clover Kids took to the show ring Friday for the Hall County Fair 4-H Bucket Calf Show.
With outdoor temperatures in the 90s, the youths, ages 5-11, presented their calves in the air-conditioned confines of the Five Points Bank Livestock Arena at Fonner Park.
One of the young contestants showing his bucket calf was 8-year-old Elijah Esquitin of the Two Rivers 4-H Club.
Elijah is a veteran as this is his third year showing bucket calves at the Hall County Fair. His first two shows were as a Clover Kid, a program designed specifically for youth ages 5 to 7 that offers a variety of educational and recreational experiences in non-competitive environments.
This is his first year showing as a 4-H’er.
His calf was born in the spring. Once his family acquired the calf, he began the daily chores of working with the calf, feeding it and taking care of it.
Asked what he likes about bucket calves, Elijah said, “They are big. They are fast. And they are cute.”
Bucket calves are orphan calves. He began working with his calf several weeks after it was born.
When asked what he has learned from working with his calf, Elijah said, “I feed her. I give her water. I walk her and take care of her.”
Lauren Robertson, the Hall County Extension 4-H youth development assistant, said the youths are attracted to the bucket calf project as young Clover Kids.
“It is sort of like a rite of passage for a farm kid to raise a bucket calf,” she said.
The young spring-born calves now weigh several hundred pounds, while the kids weigh between 30 and 50 pounds.
Robertson said working with the young calves is an age-old gateway for the youths as they get older and start working with heavier animals.
“Sometimes these little guys are harder to handle than the big calves,” she said. “They are young and don’t have a lot of experience on the halter. Sometimes they are not used to it and you have to give it a good pull.”
As the kids were in the ring with their calves, Jefferson Keller of St. Paul judged them on not only how they handle their calf, but also their answers to questions about how they care for their critters.
“It is a perfect way to teach them about responsibility and accountability,” Robertson said.
Another young contestant was 10-year-old Hanna Mader of the Two Rivers 4-H Club.