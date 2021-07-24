Kids & Calves: 4-H Bucket Calf Show a training ground for future 4-H competitors

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When asked what he has learned from working with his calf, Elijah said, “I feed her. I give her water. I walk her and take care of her.”

Lauren Robertson, the Hall County Extension 4-H youth development assistant, said the youths are attracted to the bucket calf project as young Clover Kids.

“It is sort of like a rite of passage for a farm kid to raise a bucket calf,” she said.

The young spring-born calves now weigh several hundred pounds, while the kids weigh between 30 and 50 pounds.

Robertson said working with the young calves is an age-old gateway for the youths as they get older and start working with heavier animals.

“Sometimes these little guys are harder to handle than the big calves,” she said. “They are young and don’t have a lot of experience on the halter. Sometimes they are not used to it and you have to give it a good pull.”

As the kids were in the ring with their calves, Jefferson Keller of St. Paul judged them on not only how they handle their calf, but also their answers to questions about how they care for their critters.

“It is a perfect way to teach them about responsibility and accountability,” Robertson said.