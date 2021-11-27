 Skip to main content
Kids, families welcome at 'Pajamatime' at Grand Island Public Library
Kids, families welcome at 'Pajamatime' at Grand Island Public Library

Kids can come to the Grand Island Public Library in their pajamas Monday evenings – in fact, it’s encouraged.

Pajamatime, held in the library’s program room “Bookingham Palace,” is a special evening storytime featuring one or two stories and a craft. The books read are usually geared toward ages 5 and older.

Pajamatime begins at 6:30 p.m. and typically lasts about 45 minutes, said Laura Fentress, Youth and Family Services librarian.

The ongoing event is free-of-charge, and Fentress said the more the merrier.

“It’s a lot of fun and we love it when families come see us,” she said.

