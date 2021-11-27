Kids, families welcome at 'Pajamatime' at Grand Island Public Library

Kids can come to the Grand Island Public Library in their pajamas Monday evenings – in fact, it’s encouraged.

Pajamatime, held in the library’s program room “Bookingham Palace,” is a special evening storytime featuring one or two stories and a craft. The books read are usually geared toward ages 5 and older.

Pajamatime begins at 6:30 p.m. and typically lasts about 45 minutes, said Laura Fentress, Youth and Family Services librarian.

The ongoing event is free-of-charge, and Fentress said the more the merrier.

“It’s a lot of fun and we love it when families come see us,” she said.