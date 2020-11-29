Kids Kingdom will be spruced up over winter

Good news for fans of Kids Kingdom: The Stolley Park playground will be repaired and painted during the winter months.
That work would have been done this winter, regardless of whether a critical letter to the editor had appeared in The Independent.
“We typically do all of our wood and painting and that type of thing in the winter months when we’re slow,” said Grand Island Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy.
Park and Rec employees believe Kids Kingdom was damaged by vandals in the last few weeks.
McCoy said the playground was already on the list to be fixed up this winter.
“So it’s going to be done, and in the spring it’s going to be all spruced back up again,” he said.
People wonder what the parks department does in the winter.
“Well, we bring stuff in and we do inside work,” McCoy said.
Park signs, basketball backboards, picnic tables and trash cans are repainted.
“What we do is we seal up a lot of the wood with more sealant. We bring in more wood chips. So, yeah, that’s kind of what we do in this off-season.” McCoy said.
The work is done in the park maintenance shop, one of the old zoo buildings at Stolley Park and in the old Armory building.
A letter to the editor, published Nov. 20, said that Kids Kingdom “looks like crap. There are missing roof slats in some of the turrets and it needs to be painted.”
The playground, designed by kids, was built by more than 2,000 volunteers during a three-day period in April 2003.
In 2015, it was given a facelift by Class 29 of Leadership Tomorrow.
