Kids were able to learn more about school in the 1890s at an annual event this weekend.
Stuhr Museum hosted the Back to School in Railroad Town as part of its annual programming. Kay Cynova, director of interpretive resources, said the event has been held annually for at least 15 years and coincides with the start of the school year in the area.
Cynova said this year’s event looked at what school was like in the 1890s and compared it to the classrooms of today. She said one significant difference between school today and school in 1890 is that the Pledge of Allegiance had not been published and had different wording when it was.
Some of the topics that would have been covered in the one-room schoolhouse in 1890, Cynova said, included math, geography, history, writing, reading and spelling. She said the school also would have taught languages such as German and Latin.
“We have information about school lunches and what kids would have brought for their school lunch,” Cynova said. “Then, we have a packet of school worksheets and information about the history of the Pledge of Allegiance that they can work on here or take home.”
Due to COVID-19, Cynova said the activities as part of Back to School in Railroad Town were moved outdoors in front of Stuhr Museum’s one-room schoolhouse.
“We have moved all of the activities outside out in the fresh air where people have a lot of room and they can spread out. Our little schoolhouse is tiny, so putting a bunch of kids in there is not ideal,” she said. “This year, we cannot really do the class and stuff inside the school so we have it set up outside and we have things you can see that would have been used in the school, like some of the books and things like that.”
Cynova said hoops and sticks also were outside the schoolhouse this weekend for visitors to play with and proved to be “very popular” with visitors.
“It is the first time we’ve gotten some hands-on stuff out, but we are being really careful with a lot of sanitizer for all of the equipment in between people using them,” she said.
Cynova said there was a “steady flow” of people who came out to visit Stuhr Museum for Back to School in Railroad Town this weekend.
Sally Grandon of Grand Island and her daughter, Betty, 7, took part in the activities Sunday. Grandon said they are Stuhr Museum members and always enjoy visiting the museum to take part in its programming.
“This is always something fun to do since we have a membership; We always come out for stuff like this,” she said. “With all the stuff going on right now, it is nice to have something like this going on. There is just a lot of open space to be able to walk around in a big park and explore. It is never too crowded because there is a lot of space out here.”
