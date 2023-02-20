Kiko's Cantina, which opened earlier this month, is a colorful Mexican restaurant and bar on the corner of West Third and Pine Streets.

The restaurant is in the former location of Azteca Market, which has moved next door.

Kiko's Cantina has retained the most popular dishes from Azteca Market, which no longer houses a restaurant. Those include the California burrito and tacos.

In addition to liquor and other attractions, Kiko’s Cantina is basically an expansion of the restaurant that was part of Azteca Market. Kiko's Cantina is the latest project of the Garcia family, who have a large presence on Third Street.

Franco and Vanessa, who are two of the five children of Maria and Francisco Garcia, are mainly responsible for Kiko’s Cantina.

Franco also operates the Level Up Arcade Bar. In addition to Azteca Market, the family owns Brick House Nightclub and has a farming business in Jalisco, Mexico. A relative, Adolfo Flores, operates Grand Island's La Mexicana restaurant.

In building Kiko's, the family wanted “to do something more open, with a lot of natural light,” Franco said.

He describes the business as vibrant, warm and comfortable. Vanessa adds that it’s welcoming.

Kiko's has both a full bar and a full menu. Franco says the business has a good drink selection, with a variety of tequilas and good margaritas.

The restaurant has something to offer people at breakfast, lunch and dinner, he said.

For breakfast, the Garcias recommend chilaquiles. Lunch choices include quesadillas and the California burrito. Franco describes the latter as “delicious.”

Vanessa raves about the Torta Ahogada. They also recommend fajitas, the pork shank, and a number of steak, chicken and shrimp entrees.

The theme of the restaurant is Day of the Dead, an annual holiday popular with people of Mexican heritage in which departed friends and family are remembered in a joyous way.

Franco and Vanessa have also hired artists to celebrate musicians they enjoyed while they were growing up.

Many customers recognize the musicians, who include Valentina Elizalde, Paquita La Del Barrio, Chalino Sanchez, Gloria Trevi, Vicente Fernandez and Juan Gabriel.

The murals were done by Dany Reyes of Omaha.

Equipped with a dance floor, Kiko’s Cantina will also become a center of nightlife.

On Friday and Saturday nights, a DJ comes in at 10 p.m. In the warm weather months, a patio door will be opened and the energy will spread outside.

The business, by the way, takes its name from the family patriarch. “Kiko” is the nickname of Francisco Garcia.

Franco is 28 and Vanessa is 26. Other members of the family are Marco, 24, Merely, 15, and Alex, 14.