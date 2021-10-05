‘Kindness can be just as contagious as violence and hate’

Have you noticed the kindness banners over streets in downtown Grand Island lately? The AOK (Acts of Kindness) Ladies of Grand Island are providing gentle reminders to be kind this week as part of AOK Ladies Random Acts of Kindness Week.

The group, about 70 members strong, passes along acts of kindness throughout the year, but Random Acts of Kindness Week affords more opportunities to create kindness awareness.

On Monday morning, the ladies volunteered to read books to children at Northwest’s Cedar Hollow Elementary School. Member Jennifer Worthington said the books are selected based on an overarching theme.

“We have specific books we use about ‘filling buckets’ and being kind to one another,” she said.

One selection is “How Full Is Your Bucket? For Kids,” a picture book describing an invisible bucket over a young boy’s head. As the book progresses, the protagonist learns every interaction in a day either fills or empties our “buckets.” Everything we do or say can fill or empty others’ buckets, giving people — including kids — the power to promote positivity. The book is a kids’ adaptation of the best-seller “How Full is Your Bucket?” by Tom Rath and Don Clifton.