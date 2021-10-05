‘Kindness can be just as contagious as violence and hate’

Have you noticed the kindness banners over streets in downtown Grand Island lately? The AOK (Acts of Kindness) Ladies of Grand Island are providing gentle reminders to be kind this week as part of AOK Ladies Random Acts of Kindness Week.
The group, about 70 members strong, passes along acts of kindness throughout the year, but Random Acts of Kindness Week affords more opportunities to create kindness awareness.
On Monday morning, the ladies volunteered to read books to children at Northwest’s Cedar Hollow Elementary School. Member Jennifer Worthington said the books are selected based on an overarching theme.
“We have specific books we use about ‘filling buckets’ and being kind to one another,” she said.
One selection is “How Full Is Your Bucket? For Kids,” a picture book describing an invisible bucket over a young boy’s head. As the book progresses, the protagonist learns every interaction in a day either fills or empties our “buckets.” Everything we do or say can fill or empty others’ buckets, giving people — including kids — the power to promote positivity. The book is a kids’ adaptation of the best-seller “How Full is Your Bucket?” by Tom Rath and Don Clifton.
The AOK will donate copies of the books read to the classes in classrooms and school libraries. On Friday, AOK Ladies will return to Cedar Hollow to talk to students about their kind acts during the course of the week, as well as give them a token with a message of kindness.
Law enforcement is also getting in on the kindness campaign by handing out “pink tickets.” Officers with the Grand Island Police Department and the Hall County Sheriff’s Department will be handing out these citations as they interact with the public this week.
“They can choose to give a kindness citation at their discretion,” Worthington said. The ticket also serves as a reminder to pass one act of kindness along to the next person.
The Grand Island Public Library will forgive late materials fines. Instead, patrons will get a “No Late Book Fine Today” card, reminding those forgiven to spread kindness.
Throughout Grand Island, signs encouraging everyone to be kind will be displayed in churches, banks, stores, restaurants and yards in observance of AOK Week.
Businesses are choosing to be kind as well. AOK Week has Arby’s, Sonic and Barista’s randomly giving away food throughout the week, made possible by a donation from AOK Ladies. Each restaurant, in turn, matches the AOK donation.
The group’s mission statement is, “AOK Ladies are devoted to helping better our community through simple and meaningful acts of kindness.” AOK Week began in 1999 but throughout the year, the AOK Ladies are randomly doing good deeds and spreading kindness throughout the community.
The AOK Ladies of Grand Island itself is a relatively new group, which was begun by the late Gloria Wolbach in 1997. Wolbach was active throughout the community and dedicated her life to being kind to others.
The group’s motto is: “Kindness can be just as contagious as violence and hate.”
