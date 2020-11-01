Kindness, creativity on the menu at Bed Head Coffee Co.

Starbucks has approached Yutesler about the Bed Head brand, she said.

For 15 years, she has operated a catering business, which is called Meg’s Catering.

“I have a commercial kitchen in my garage,” she says.

Quite a few places in St. Paul already serve meals and baked goods.

Because of that, Yutesler faced some resistance in opening her business.

But she promised that Bed Head Coffee would sell items not available anywhere else in town. She feels she’s not only delivered on that promise, but surpassed it.

“We haven’t taken business from anyone because we offer something totally, totally different,” she said.

In building the structure, Yutesler and her husband wisely included a drive-thru window. The drive-thru business “saved us during COVID,” she said.

When the pandemic was at its peak, Yutesler sold pre-packed meals.

She says the comfortable coffee shop is “a gathering space where people can just unwind.”

She offers, she says, an environment that you can’t find anywhere close to St. Paul.