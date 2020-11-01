Kindness, creativity on the menu at Bed Head Coffee Co.

ST. PAUL — Along with blended drinks, coffee and homemade food, the Bed Head Coffee Co. serves kindness.
Co-owner Meg Yutesler describes her St. Paul business as “the kindest coffee shop you’ll ever experience.”
Bed Head Coffee opened in February in a building on Howard Avenue. The new structure, which measures 40 by 80 feet, sits on land once occupied by Zlombke’s Furniture.
Yutesler has a vast array of ingredients at her command to doctor up smoothies, lattes, mochas and other drinks.
The most popular offering is called a Head Freeze. It’s an ice cream drink that has espresso infused into it.
Bed Head is in the process of trademarking the drink. Customers can order a Head Freeze in 56 different flavors.
The coffee shop serves hot sandwiches every day. A hot-pressed panini sandwich is available seven days a week. So is chicken salad on a pita.
“We’re kind of famous for our chicken salad,” Yutesler says.
She also sells cinnamon rolls, using the recipe she got from her mother, Kathy Ripp.
Yutesler, who lives in St. Paul, is a native of Cairo.
Saturdays are busy at Bed Head Coffee Co. Many people stop in before heading over to the school to watch sporting events.
Customers start lining up at 6:45 a.m., she said.
Bed Head also draws a good crowd on Wednesdays, when a lunch specialty is served. It might be a burrito bowl, a Thai noodle box or Chicken Tikka masala.
Fridays are also busy.
Yutesler likes to be creative, and works with customers to give them what they want.
“We have something for everyone,” she says.
She has products for people who can’t eat gluten. She makes some syrups with honey, partly for customers who avoid sugar.
Popular drinks include cinnamon toast crunch latte, tiramisu mocha and homemade cinnamon dolce, One customer this week was enjoying a lavender white mocha.
Yutesler also serves a drink called a dirty hippie, a chai with a shot of espresso.
Bed Head is almost certainly the only place in Howard County that serves Hibiscus flower tea.
Bed Head has its own roaster, in which it roasts its coffee beans.
The head office at Bed Head consists of Yutesler and her husband, Donnie, who are the owners. They have three kids, Jackson, 14, Henry, 9, and Olivia, 5.
A picture of an 18-month old Olivia, waking up with a bed head, is the store’s logo.
Starbucks has approached Yutesler about the Bed Head brand, she said.
For 15 years, she has operated a catering business, which is called Meg’s Catering.
“I have a commercial kitchen in my garage,” she says.
Quite a few places in St. Paul already serve meals and baked goods.
Because of that, Yutesler faced some resistance in opening her business.
But she promised that Bed Head Coffee would sell items not available anywhere else in town. She feels she’s not only delivered on that promise, but surpassed it.
“We haven’t taken business from anyone because we offer something totally, totally different,” she said.
In building the structure, Yutesler and her husband wisely included a drive-thru window. The drive-thru business “saved us during COVID,” she said.
When the pandemic was at its peak, Yutesler sold pre-packed meals.
She says the comfortable coffee shop is “a gathering space where people can just unwind.”
She offers, she says, an environment that you can’t find anywhere close to St. Paul.
A bad mood won’t last long at Bed Head.
“We’re kind to everyone. We don’t tolerate negativity or gossip. We welcome everyone,” she said.
The business has five employees, including Andrea Eacker and Kelli Wood. The Yutesler kids help out.
In the back of the business is a party room.
One night this week, Bed Head hosted a sip and paint class. Cooking classes have also been offered there. Yutesler would also like to present “Coffee Roasting 101.”
One day, a customer told Yutesler, “Good thing come to those who wait, and at Bed Head I always know it’s going to be great.”
