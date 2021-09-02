King's Funnel Cakes: Fried food and friends at the State Fair

By all indications, Sue King of King’s Funnel Cakes and More constantly dreams about what will be the next food King’s puts on a stick.
“My husband says I need to sleep. ‘You dream about things,’” King said, laughing. “It’s kind of fun.”
For 42 years, King and her husband, Mike, have been in the mobile food vendor business — since long before food trucks as we know them were a “thing” and fried peaches on a stick were a twinkle in Sue’s eye.
More than four decades ago, the couple’s deep fat-fried adventures focused primarily on funnel cakes, which back then weren’t nearly as popular as they are at fairs today, King said.
“We developed our own recipe for years,” she said. “We made our own funnel cake mix. And then they became more popular and the availability of pre-made mix was there. It wasn’t when we first started.”
The Kings’ first taste of funnel cakes came during a trip to Branson, Mo., King said.
“There was a funnel cake business there and the lines were really long,” she remembered. “We knew some friends that had a concession stand in Lincoln at the Nebraska State Fair.”
At that time the family’s daughter was quite young.
“And it was a great part-time job for a mom to still stay home and raise their kids,” King said. “I said, I think I would kind of like to do that.”
Out of the basket into the deep fat fryer, the Kings perfected their recipe and hit the fair circuit in Lincoln. Now King’s Funnel Cakes and More holds court at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.
“We do the Lancaster County Events Fair in Lincoln,” she said. “And then this year, we did the rodeo. Now we’re doing this.”
In past years, the business has been a consistent presence in the lives of the Lincoln-based family.
“Usually we used to do it year round, but we’ve gotten older,” she said. “We kind of just decided to pick and choose what we do now. You kind of take it easy during the offseason.”
There was an extended offseason in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic complicated, if not canceled, events like those the Kings frequent.
“We didn’t work at all,” King said. “We didn’t do one event.”
A consistent presence in the trailer — not to mention the Kings’ lives — has been husband and wife Tim and Melody Beckman.
Melody Beckman said she has been working at King’s Funnel Cakes and More as a side hustle for over 40 years, as have other relatives.
“My mom worked for (King’s), my grandma worked here, my sisters and even my children,” Beckman said.
Her side job seems like a labor of love, as Beckman smiles at customers through the window, taking their orders. In fact, she said, they have repeat customers.
“I gotta look for the band director that comes up here. He’s got long braids. He gets one with cinnamon-sugar every year,” Beckman said.
Her face softened with concern. “Just yesterday Sue said the older gentleman that always got two bavarians every year hasn’t been back,” she said. “So I hope he’s well.”
King said her friend truly has a gift for working with customers.
“Mel loves the window,” she said. “She makes friends at the window, and looks for her same customers every year.”
The personalities in the trailer might keep people coming back, but what likely draws customers initially is the lengthy list of fried impaled foods emblazoned in bold graphics across the side of the trailer.
It all started with a peach, King said.
“All the fried things on a stick started the weekend of the State Fair. There were seven funnel cake stands from different vendors,” she recalled. “We were really bored and we weren’t getting much business. So the first thing that we put on a stick was a peach. It just took off. So we started selling peaches on a stick in the middle of a state fair.”
Soon the Kings were putting bananas on sticks ... pineapple ... Spam.
“We came back here and and decided we’d get kind of crazy,” King said.
King’s Funnel Cakes and More’s Nebraska State Fair 2021 offerings include over a dozen battered, deep fat-fried foodstuffs.
“We did Spam and hard-boiled eggs — everything is dipped in the funnel cake batter,” King said.
As she spoke, an order came through the window for a peach on a stick. Tim Beckman expertly dunked and rolled the fruit in the batter, letting excess drip off before dipping it into a bath of sizzling grease.
King said she makes sure to include a bit of tasty flair with each offering. “We do different toppings: Spam is mustard and cinnamon rolls are wrapped in bacon on a stick,” she explained as Melody Beckman prepared a serving of the band director’s favorite, giving the funnel cake a generous dusting of cinnamon-sugar.
King’s mind, always active, wanted to go beyond traditional funnel cakes, too.
A while back, she said, at the height of pumpkin spice fever, she came up with an idea.
“I will tell you that the sweet potato funnel cake is our own recipe. That one was a trial and error, but it tastes like a sweet potato casserole, really,” King explained. “We just kind of worked it right out here. It just developed. Pumpkin spice was really popular and I didn’t want to follow that lead. So I’m like, we can do sweet potato cakes. So, yeah, so that’s kind of how that came about.”
Cramped quarters only large enough for three people, a vat of hot oil and a bit of foodie mad scientist could make for less-than-ideal work conditions. Not so, said King.
“We’ve been doing it for a long time in close quarters,” she said, shrugging. “We kind of have sarcasm as our rule.”
Sarcasm within the kitchen, sugar and spice going out, according to Beckman.
“Everybody says, ‘Oh, you’re so sweet and so kind’ and I said but if you worked at the window with the sugar, you’d understand,” she joked.
King seemed to share the sentiment as she worked alongside her friends, chatting with customers new and returning.
It’s not about what’s beneath the batter or slathered on top, she said.
“I think it’s the people.”
