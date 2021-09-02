King's Funnel Cakes: Fried food and friends at the State Fair

By all indications, Sue King of King’s Funnel Cakes and More constantly dreams about what will be the next food King’s puts on a stick.

“My husband says I need to sleep. ‘You dream about things,’” King said, laughing. “It’s kind of fun.”

For 42 years, King and her husband, Mike, have been in the mobile food vendor business — since long before food trucks as we know them were a “thing” and fried peaches on a stick were a twinkle in Sue’s eye.

More than four decades ago, the couple’s deep fat-fried adventures focused primarily on funnel cakes, which back then weren’t nearly as popular as they are at fairs today, King said.

“We developed our own recipe for years,” she said. “We made our own funnel cake mix. And then they became more popular and the availability of pre-made mix was there. It wasn’t when we first started.”

The Kings’ first taste of funnel cakes came during a trip to Branson, Mo., King said.

“There was a funnel cake business there and the lines were really long,” she remembered. “We knew some friends that had a concession stand in Lincoln at the Nebraska State Fair.”

At that time the family’s daughter was quite young.