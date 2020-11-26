Kiwanis Club’s 31st annual Christmas ornament on sale

For the 31st holiday season in a row, Kiwanis members are selling a Christmas ornament that depicts a scene from Grand Island’s past or present.

This year’s ornament features a photo taken by Henry W. Locke of downtown Grand Island in 1935. The photo is owned by Stuhr Museum.

The ornaments are available at Time After Time Clock Shop, Snow’s Floral and Laser Works. The cost is $10 for one or $9 each for three or more.

This is the third year that the project has been undertaken by the Grand Island Kiwanis Club. The ornament project used to be handled by the Third City Kiwanis Club, which had an evening meeting. That club and the morning Kiwanis club have disbanded, leaving Grand Island with one Kiwanis group.

Kiwanis members have continued the ornament project because they felt it was a tradition, said Jen Barker, the chapter’s past president. Many people looked forward to the ornament’s release.

Some people have been collecting them all 31 years, Barker said.

Ornaments from past years, priced at $5 each, are available at Time After Time and Laser Works. People interested in previous ornaments also may call Barker at 308-380-0771.