Kiwanis Club’s 31st annual Christmas ornament on sale

For the 31st holiday season in a row, Kiwanis members are selling a Christmas ornament that depicts a scene from Grand Island’s past or present.
This year’s ornament features a photo taken by Henry W. Locke of downtown Grand Island in 1935. The photo is owned by Stuhr Museum.
The ornaments are available at Time After Time Clock Shop, Snow’s Floral and Laser Works. The cost is $10 for one or $9 each for three or more.
This is the third year that the project has been undertaken by the Grand Island Kiwanis Club. The ornament project used to be handled by the Third City Kiwanis Club, which had an evening meeting. That club and the morning Kiwanis club have disbanded, leaving Grand Island with one Kiwanis group.
Kiwanis members have continued the ornament project because they felt it was a tradition, said Jen Barker, the chapter’s past president. Many people looked forward to the ornament’s release.
Some people have been collecting them all 31 years, Barker said.
Ornaments from past years, priced at $5 each, are available at Time After Time and Laser Works. People interested in previous ornaments also may call Barker at 308-380-0771.
She would be happy to talk to groups interested in buying the past ornaments in bulk quantities because “we have a high volume of inventory,” she said.
Money raised from the ornament fundraiser “goes back into the Grand Island community,” Barker said.
According to a news release, Grand Island Kiwanis Club members “are dedicated to improving the lives of children.”
The club sponsors many organizations, including Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Barker said.
It also helps sponsor a Builders Club at Walnut Middle School and a Key Club chapter at Grand Island Senior High. The group also has an Action Club, which meets at Goodwill Industries. In addition, members sponsor a scholarship at Central Community College.
“Kiwanis members perform community service tasks like park pickups, Salvation Army bell ringing, specialty projects and roadside litter cleanup,” according to the news release. “We host annual fundraisers to donate raised funds to local community projects that fight hunger, improve literacy and offer guidance to children and families in need.”
During normal, non-pandemic times, the Grand Island Kiwanis members meet at noon Fridays at Riverside Golf Club. The president is Dennis Placke.
