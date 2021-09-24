Knight dinner and auction set for Nov. 19

After going virtual last year, the Central Catholic Development Foundation’s annual Knight Dinner and Auction will return to an in-person event this year.
Known as “The Phantom of the Knight,” the fundraiser is set for Nov. 19.
For the second year in a row, Kim and Tom Dinsdale are donating $40,000 toward the purchase of a new vehicle from one of the Tom Dinsdale dealerships in Grand Island or Hastings.
“Kim and Tom Dinsdale, along with Tom Dinsdale Automotive, continue their generous support of Grand Island Central Catholic,” according to a news release.
This will be the 24th edition of the Knight, and the Dinsdales have supported the fundraiser every year, said Jolene Wojcik, executive director of the Central Catholic Development Foundation.
“We are extremely grateful for the support provided by Kim and Tom Dinsdale. They are a blessing to our community and this gift is another tremendous example of their support,” Wojcik said in the news release. “We greatly appreciate them and their support of this annual fundraiser. We are planning to gather in person in November and enjoy this fun event.”
Raffle tickets, priced at $100 each, will be available through Nov. 19 at the Central Catholic Development Foundation office, Tom Dinsdale Automotive and from any Central Catholic Foundation board member. They also may be purchased online at www.bidpal.net/knight2021.
Interested parties may text knight2021 to 243725 to purchase a ticket.
The raffle winner will receive $40,000 credit toward a new vehicle purchase of their choice. The purchase price will be the manufacturer’s suggested retail price less program discounts and rebates. The winner will be chosen at “The Phantom of the Knight.”
“The funds generated from the fundraiser support the operations of the school. We have beloved faculty at Central Catholic, and this fundraiser helps us recruit and retain excellent staff to teach our Crusader families,” Wojcik says in her statement. “The kindness and generosity of many people definitely help the school at the annual event.”
Kristen Maser, foundation board president, added, “Kim and Tom Dinsdale truly care for this community, and while we’re looking forward to drawing the winner of the $40,000 toward a new vehicle, we are also focused on the huge impact this raffle will have for the GICC students.”
Besides the vehicle raffle that night, the event will offer dinner, a wine pull and live and silent auction items. Co-chairing the event are Jean and Mike Hamik and Kellie and Scott Weyers.
For more information about the raffle tickets or attending “The Phantom of the Knight,” contact the Central Catholic Development Foundation office at 308-382-5499.