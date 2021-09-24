Knight dinner and auction set for Nov. 19

After going virtual last year, the Central Catholic Development Foundation’s annual Knight Dinner and Auction will return to an in-person event this year.

Known as “The Phantom of the Knight,” the fundraiser is set for Nov. 19.

For the second year in a row, Kim and Tom Dinsdale are donating $40,000 toward the purchase of a new vehicle from one of the Tom Dinsdale dealerships in Grand Island or Hastings.

“Kim and Tom Dinsdale, along with Tom Dinsdale Automotive, continue their generous support of Grand Island Central Catholic,” according to a news release.

This will be the 24th edition of the Knight, and the Dinsdales have supported the fundraiser every year, said Jolene Wojcik, executive director of the Central Catholic Development Foundation.

“We are extremely grateful for the support provided by Kim and Tom Dinsdale. They are a blessing to our community and this gift is another tremendous example of their support,” Wojcik said in the news release. “We greatly appreciate them and their support of this annual fundraiser. We are planning to gather in person in November and enjoy this fun event.”

