‘Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options’ session online

Each workshop starts with the Landlord-tenant cash rent segment from 9 to 11:30 a.m. After a short lunch break, a crop budgeting segment will be offered from 1:30 to 3 p.m. During the afternoon segment, information on UNL’s crop budgets will be presented which highlights calculating cost of production and the new online Agricultural Budget Calculator.

Participants will need to pre-register online at https://farm.unl.edu/manage21 OR contact Jim Jansen at 402-584-2261 or jjansen4@unl.edu to access the virtual workshop. Registration ensures a paper copy of the handouts will be mailed to each participant.

Those who cannot attend the online training due to technology or time constraints can request a copy of the handout materials by contacting Jansen.

Dicamba training updates

Three of the restricted use pesticide (RUP) dicamba products were re-registered for the 2021 growing season including XtendiMax, Engenia, and Tavium.

In the past, UNL has hosted in-person trainings for applicators to learn updates on these products and how to safely apply them to meet label requirements. This year, UNL will not be providing trainings in person. Instead, this training will be conducted by individual industry groups during the 2021 winter meeting season.