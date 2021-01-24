‘Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options’ session online

Nebraska Extension will offer its next online session of the “Know Your Numbers, Know Your Options” record keeping course from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23.
Participants should plan to attend all four sessions to get the most out of this online class. The course is designed to help farmers and ranchers understand their current financial position, purchases, leases and changes in production costs.
Participants will have the opportunity for hands-on learning by working through a financial statement from a “case-study” farm, watching videos, completing assignments, and peer-to-peer learning via video chatting.
There is a fee associated with this course and class size is limited to 20 people. Registration closes Tuesday, Jan. 26; check out this great online learning opportunity before the registration period closes (https://wia.unl.edu/know).
Ag land leasing, budgeting and management for 2021
This is a reminder that two sessions of the virtual Landlord-Tenant Cash Rent/Ag Budgeting Workshop are planned on Feb. 4 (Central Nebraska focus) and Feb. 25 (Eastern Nebraska focus).
These workshops will cover current trends in cash rental rates, land values, lease provisions, crop and grazing land considerations, crop budgets and more.
Each workshop starts with the Landlord-tenant cash rent segment from 9 to 11:30 a.m. After a short lunch break, a crop budgeting segment will be offered from 1:30 to 3 p.m. During the afternoon segment, information on UNL’s crop budgets will be presented which highlights calculating cost of production and the new online Agricultural Budget Calculator.
Participants will need to pre-register online at https://farm.unl.edu/manage21 OR contact Jim Jansen at 402-584-2261 or jjansen4@unl.edu to access the virtual workshop. Registration ensures a paper copy of the handouts will be mailed to each participant.
Those who cannot attend the online training due to technology or time constraints can request a copy of the handout materials by contacting Jansen.
Dicamba training updates
Three of the restricted use pesticide (RUP) dicamba products were re-registered for the 2021 growing season including XtendiMax, Engenia, and Tavium.
In the past, UNL has hosted in-person trainings for applicators to learn updates on these products and how to safely apply them to meet label requirements. This year, UNL will not be providing trainings in person. Instead, this training will be conducted by individual industry groups during the 2021 winter meeting season.
In-person options and virtual/online options are available for applicators to complete their annual training requirements to apply these three products.
Please check the following websites for locations, times, dates and availability or talk with your local industry representative for more information:
-- BASF (Engenia): https://www.engeniaherbicide.com/training.html
-- Bayer (XtendiMax): https://www.cvent.com/c/calendar/7829eb5d-ddef-4c2f-ac2c-a67626018ece
-- Syngenta (Tavium): https://www.syngenta-us.com/herbicides/tavium-application-stewardship
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.