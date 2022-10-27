Koenig Street home deemed to be uninhabitable

Members of a Grand Island family were removed from a home at 2103 W. Koenig St. Wednesday because of living conditions inside the home.

Police conducted a welfare check on the home because a door had been left open for multiple days.

"The living conditions inside the residence were determined to be uninhabitable due to the large amount of animal feces, plumbing deficiencies, trash and clutter," says the Grand Island Police Department's Thursday media report.

An 86-year-old woman, who is the legal owner of the home, was removed from the second story by paramedics. Two girls, ages 8 and 10, were placed into a 48-hour hold based upon the living conditions and the mother's inappropriate care of the two children, police say.

The 86-year-old woman and the children are listed as complainants.

The 39-year-old mother of the children was arrested for child abuse and adult abuse.