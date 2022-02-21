Koponi Vanilla brings African vanilla beans, products to Grand Island

The vanilla farmed there would be traded for other goods, such as plates or silver forks.

“People, to buy those, would come to see my grandma and instead of paying money they would pay beans,” he said. “That’s how she collected other farmers’ vanilla, and once they know the ship is coming from Europe or Asia or America, my grandfather would take everything and put it on a donkey, and ride to the port and see who is there and exchange with what he brought.”

As the company name, it celebrates his origins and serves as a legacy.

“I want to have something for my children and grandchildren. They will ask, why this name? And they will have that story,” Mhadji said.

Coming to Grand Island

Mhadji came to Nebraska and worked as a farmer. He specifically moved to Grand Island in March 2021 to work with its EDC after reading about its efforts in helping to launch Zabuni Specialty Coffee Auction.

As he started his company, he lived in a basement and worked up to two jobs. He now works at Zabuni while pursuing his dream, while his wife and children, whose visas have expired, are living in France.