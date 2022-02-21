Koponi Vanilla brings African vanilla beans, products to Grand Island

From the Comoro Islands of Africa to Grand Island comes Koponi Vanilla.
Koponi’s Founder and CEO Fouad Mhadji came specifically to Grand Island in March 2021 to work with the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation in starting the new company.
From his native country, the Comoros, a series of islands north of Madagascar, off the east coast of Mozambique, Mhadji brought with him vanilla beans. Those beans are being cultivated to create a selection of high-quality, in-demand products, including pure extract, paste and syrup.
“When you go to the store looking for vanilla extract, most of it, when you look at the ingredients, they have other things like coloring or caramel, or some kind of syrup. I don’t know why they do that,” Mhadji said. “We don’t use anything other than beans. It makes a huge difference on the taste.”
Commercial vanilla extracts uses a flavoring derived from the gland excretions of beavers for flavoring. It’s common and allowed by the Food & Drug Administration, but it’s not vanilla, Mhadji said.
Mhadji’s efforts are being supported by the Grand Island EDC, much as the local agency helped to launch Zabuni Coffee.
“Vanilla is a very sought after commodity right now, especially in this form,” GIAEDC President Dave Taylor said.
Mhadji is also supported by University of Nebraska, which is helping him to develop the raw beans and hone the microbrewery distillation extraction process.
After a return trip to the Comoros, Mhadji brought back with him 150 pounds of ready vanilla beans in suitcases for his first batch. The amount is too large for the university, so Mhadji began working with local investors to get his company started.
A new facility and office space is being setup at 311 Willow St. to make the product, which is used mainly used by bakeries for cakes and cookies, ice cream makers, breweries and coffee shops, Mhadji said.
“We took that sample from what we have been working with the University to check the market if they would like it, and we had positive feedback from them,” he said.
An initial batch allowed for samples to be sent to local businesses, such as The Chocolate Bar in Grand Island, Gibbon’s Rise & Grind Coffee Shop, and Grand Island’s Prairie Pride Brewing Co., which is using it to craft a vanilla beer, Mhadji said.
“It keeps us going,” he said. “I would say, 99% of people who try it, they really love it, and that keeps us working hard.”
The Grand Island-based enterprise will directly trade with and benefit vanilla farmers in the Comoros.
“Comoros is a really small country, and vanilla is the major exporting good we have, but we don’t have a good system that can assure farmers they can work and make this as a living,” Mhadji said. “At the end of the day, even though they go to the farm and through the whole process, planting and pollinating by hand, the farmer at the end of the year is not sure he’ll be able to make money to live on.”
The Meaning of “Koponi”
Mhadji's father, grandfather and great-grandfather were all vanilla farmers in the Comoros.
“My dad got to go abroad and make connections, so he was able to push it a little farther, taking it to Europe and looking for customers,” he said, “but it’s slow-going and farmers are just stuck there with a lot of vanilla beans and they don’t know where to go.”
He added, “If I can do something about this, I need to do something, because there is a lot of opportunity and a lot of life that can be improved because of this.”
Koponi is a family name, Mhadji explained. It is not a surname, but a name given to a people of a neighborhood.
It literally means “trading site.”
This dates back to the 1840s, when the French first brought the bourbon vanilla to the islands, and money was not used in Comoros.
The vanilla farmed there would be traded for other goods, such as plates or silver forks.
“People, to buy those, would come to see my grandma and instead of paying money they would pay beans,” he said. “That’s how she collected other farmers’ vanilla, and once they know the ship is coming from Europe or Asia or America, my grandfather would take everything and put it on a donkey, and ride to the port and see who is there and exchange with what he brought.”
As the company name, it celebrates his origins and serves as a legacy.
“I want to have something for my children and grandchildren. They will ask, why this name? And they will have that story,” Mhadji said.
Coming to Grand Island
Mhadji came to Nebraska and worked as a farmer. He specifically moved to Grand Island in March 2021 to work with its EDC after reading about its efforts in helping to launch Zabuni Specialty Coffee Auction.
As he started his company, he lived in a basement and worked up to two jobs. He now works at Zabuni while pursuing his dream, while his wife and children, whose visas have expired, are living in France.
Although he hasn't seen his family for nine months, Mhadji is glad he made the move to Grand Island.
“I didn’t know exactly where the journey was taking me, but I just had the feeling that I need to move here, I need to be in this community, in Grand Island, because of the opportunities and the people and the way they support new businesses,” he said. “A year from that time, I’m glad I did. I did so much in one year I never thought I would be able to do.”