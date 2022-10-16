Koponi Vanilla finds a home, begins manufacturing in Grand Island

Grand Island’s own Koponi Vanilla has found a location and has begun manufacturing its unique product: bourbon vanilla born of beans from the Comoro Islands, off the coast of Mozambique.

Koponi Vanilla is located at 611 Willow St.

Founder and CEO Fouad Mhadji, originally from The Comoros, provides the vanilla to breweries, coffee shops and bakeries, among others, and to households.

The Independent reported in January that Mhadji was bringing the product to Grand Island with the support of Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation.

Then, Mhadji only had the vanilla beans and some samples of the product to introduce to the Nebraska market.

Mhadji got the place from Grand Island entrepreneur Jack Henry for nearly free, at an on-paper cost of $1 per year as a formality

“When he heard we wanted to start making the vanilla and we don’t have any space and he heard our story,” Henry said, “’I can give him a building today,’” said Mhadji.

The entry, once brown, has been repainted brightly and is adorned with the company’s black and green K logo.

“I did the job myself, because I don’t have the money to pay anybody,” he said. “We just try to do this so at least people can come in and talk to us and we talk to them, and they know more about the vanilla and how we do things.”

The entry leads to a lounge, which displays Koponi’s products: an extract and the bean itself.

It also hosts Mhadji’s workspace, as offices aren’t ready yet, which features a desk of his own craft in the shape of his home island.

“It’s just reminding people we’re coming from way far from here, and we’ll be here for a long, long time, generation to generation,” he said.

Nestled in the warehouse space is a production room for extraction and series of filtrations, a process which takes 2,000 hours overall, Mhadji explained.

“It’s not big-big-big, but it’s enough as we wanted to start and we have to start somewhere and go from there,” he said.

In the adjoining space, Mhadji bottles and labels the finished product.

It is shelved, ready for shipping to “anybody who has any use of vanilla, either from home or for their businesses.”

Mhadji expected it to take three or four years to reach this point, working multiple jobs and operating on a tight budget to realize his dream.

He called the manufacturing space “a blessing.”

“We had nothing. We just had an idea. We had a sample of product. Just within six months, we’re able to say we have a production line,” he said. “It doesn’t matter how much we’re producing. We have a production line. We’re having products out. We went through all the inspections and requirements for a manufacturing company. It’s a blessing to say, we got to where we’re supposed to be.”

An expansion is already being planned because of rising demand from people who have tried the product and appreciate that Koponi is Nebraska’s own vanilla manufacturer.

“For me it’s important to know that we have something here, because it’s local, as any local business. The most important thing for a local business is to have their community support,” he said.

From that support comes trust.

“The money is good, because that’s how we can keep going and growing, but the trust and support people give is more important because that’s one thing everyone will look at,” he said.

While it is possible he will one day go national, for this year his focus is exclusively on growing in Nebraska, Mhadji asserted.

“People in California, they’re going say, have you tried this vanilla from Koponi? It’s from where? Nebraska! They’re not going to say it’s in Washington,” he said. “Every time people talk about this outside, they’ll be talking about Nebraska.”

He added, “As a Nebraskan, I would feel proud to hear somebody say, ‘This product is coming from Nebraska.’”

Still, Koponi is limited in its capacity and that is reflected in Mhadji’s aims.

“There are 844,000-plus households in Nebraska. We can’t supply that. That’s impossible. Even if every household needs one bottle, we don’t have that much,” he said. “As for now, until next Christmas, we’ll be able to actually supply to 10% of those households, which is 84,000 bottles.”

This does not include supplying to businesses, he added.