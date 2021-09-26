Kudos to Joe Biden for global efforts, but COVID fight begins at home

The battle to subdue COVID-19 won’t be won until the whole world is vaccinated.

So President Joe Biden’s virtual COVID-19 summit at the United Nations on Wednesday was an important step toward mobilizing wealthy nations to share far more doses and technology. It also laid bare the global divisions over fighting the pandemic, which aren’t just between the rich and the poor.

Seventy-nine percent of the shots in arms worldwide have been administered in high- and upper-middle-income countries and only 0.5 % in low-income countries. Less than 4% of Africa’s population is fully vaccinated, compared with 54% of Americans (a number that is high by comparison but low in terms of where the United States should be).

For many Americans, especially the political anti-vaxxers, those global stats may seem irrelevant. But the truism “what goes around comes around” has never been more valid than with this novel virus.

The summit displayed both the vital need for the United States to lead on the global vaccine effort and the enormous challenges for Biden.