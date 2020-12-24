Kuester Lake residents take gifts to veterans at Victory Place

Kuester Lake residents made sure the Christmas season was again a victory for Victory Place Apartments.

The past few years, the Kuester Lake group wrapped presents in conjunction with an effort by the Business Coalition for Veterans. Those gifts were supplied by the community.

This year, the Kuester Lake group purchased, wrapped and delivered about 50 presents to the veteran housing community.

The group, formally known as the Kuester Lake Ladies, didn’t want the tradition to end and wanted to “help our veterans,” said Denise McGovern-Gallagher of the Kuester Lake Ladies.

In the past, the group has taken presents to both Victory Place and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Tuesday morning’s group included state Sen. Ray Aguilar and his wife, Susan.

The women of Kuester Lake are always looking for a cause.

“And I don’t think there’s a better one than taking care of our veterans who took care of us,” Aguilar said.

“That’s something that’s very important to them out there.”

Every Fourth of July, Kuester Lake residents put up flags. Sometimes, those flags fly year-round, he said.