Kurt Haecker wins 2020 Hyundai Veloster as part of Heartland United Way’s 25 Keys of Christmas

Kurt Haecker had the winning ice scraper Thursday night.

At the Heartland United Way’s 25 Keys of Christmas drawing held at Heartland Events Center, 25 people, including Haecker, picked an ice scraper with a number on it from the hood of a 2020 Hyundai Veloster. Numbers were drawn, with the last person standing winning the car, donated by Tom and Kim Dinsdale.

Karen Rathke, president and chief professional officer of Heartland United Way, said 25 keys were drawn over 13 days, with each winner being able to attend Thursday night’s drawing.

Haecker, of Home Federal Bank, was the winner of the car drawing.

“The car is kind of the ‘glitter on the tree.’ The drawing encourages to give and I think that is what is so important,” he said. “It is amazing to have this opportunity that is made available from Tom and Kim Dinsdale to benefit the Heartland United Way and our community. I have been a longtime supporter of United Way, believe in it wholeheartedly and it is really amazing the impact that they provide throughout our community.”

Haecker said he has not planned on what he is going to do with the car because he never expected to win, especially after picking No. 13. One thing he will do, he said, is continue to donate to the United Way.