L.E. Ray Park, dog park closed until further notice
L.E. Ray Park, dog park closed until further notice

L.E. Ray Park closed

The L.E. Ray Park and dog park is temporarily closed because of algae in the lake.

 Independent/Josh Salmon

L.E. Ray Park and dog park are temporarily closed due to an abundance of lake algae recently detected.

The city of Grand Island Parks and Recreation Department has temporarily closed LE Ray at 3315 S. Blaine St. as a safety precaution primarily because the lake is a popular destination for dogs and their owners. Algae is a common natural occurrence found seasonally in area ponds and lakes.

Dogs and humans can become sick or die from ingesting toxic amounts of some types of algae. The Parks and Recreation Department is consulting with biologist from Nebraska Game and Parks to evaluate the bloom and will reopen the 73-acre park as soon as conditions allow. 

