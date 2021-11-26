La Camerata Madrigal Singers begin three-night run tonight in Grand Island

Ahlman jokes with the group that she keeps coming back because she’s power hungry, and she likes being in charge.

The truth is that she likes seeing the growth of the group over three months of rehearsals.

“I can just never get enough of seeing where we can go from Point A to Point Z,” she said.

She does it with a different cast of singers each year. This year’s 18-person group includes six new members.

Ahlman enjoys starting out with pieces of music “and really turning them into this exquisite presentation that we make.”

She always set her sights high, and this group surpassed them. The singers blew her goals “out of the water” six weeks ago, she said.

“My expectations were probably a little bit skewed, with having last year off and not quite knowing what was going to happen,” she said. “But we just have a delicious blend of voices and personalities and people.”

They’ve laughed quite a bit at their weekly Monday night rehearsals. “We have just become quite a family,” she said.

Ahlman is also excited about the group’s new venue. For the first time, Riverside Golf Club is hosting the choral group.