La Camerata Madrigal Singers begin three-night run tonight in Grand Island

The four-course feast won’t be the only tasty part of this year’s La Camerata performance.
The madrigal singers also will have a delicious sound, says director Pam Ahlman.
The singers are doing difficult music this year. But the group has embraced it.
“I’m just so excited for people to hear that,” she said.
Ahlman is happy to be working with vocalists again because COVID canceled last year’s version of the Merry Olde 16th-century Yuletide Feaste.
“It is such a joy to be back singing,” she said. After taking a year off, “coming back this year has a special spark.”
The La Camerata Madrigal Singers, in their 35th year, will perform tonight, Saturday and Sunday.
For many people, the group’s performances have become the traditional start of the holiday season.
“It’s just a nice evening to get away — just leave everything at the door. There’s nothing ‘now’ about it. You’re going back to merry old England, and that’s just an exciting thing for the guests,” said Ahlman, who’s directed the show 27 or 28 years.
Even though the basic structure remains, the storyline, jokes and music change.
Ahlman jokes with the group that she keeps coming back because she’s power hungry, and she likes being in charge.
The truth is that she likes seeing the growth of the group over three months of rehearsals.
“I can just never get enough of seeing where we can go from Point A to Point Z,” she said.
She does it with a different cast of singers each year. This year’s 18-person group includes six new members.
Ahlman enjoys starting out with pieces of music “and really turning them into this exquisite presentation that we make.”
She always set her sights high, and this group surpassed them. The singers blew her goals “out of the water” six weeks ago, she said.
“My expectations were probably a little bit skewed, with having last year off and not quite knowing what was going to happen,” she said. “But we just have a delicious blend of voices and personalities and people.”
They’ve laughed quite a bit at their weekly Monday night rehearsals. “We have just become quite a family,” she said.
Ahlman is also excited about the group’s new venue. For the first time, Riverside Golf Club is hosting the choral group.
“Riverside welcomed us with open arms,” she said. “It’s a great fit. The room is a good fit. They’re just phenomenal working with us.”
Ahlman hopes the show has a found a longtime home.
“I think that Riverside has an excellent reputation for their food and service,” she said. Those elements are important “because along with our singing and our merriment is our feast.” The meal “has to be impeccable,” and she’s confident Riverside will deliver.
The menu includes creamy potato leek soup, roast beef with a red wine demi-glaze, seasoned red potatoes, sliced asparagus with red peppers and greens. Desserts are caramel bread pudding and chocolate cake. The evening includes a cash bar.
One of the performers, Chris Hochstetler, said there are “a lot of strong singers in this group. There’s no question about that.”
Ahlman and Hochstetler sang at Grand Island Senior High under Gary Wilhelm, the GISH vocal music director who started La Camerata.
Hochstetler is now the executive director of Stuhr Museum. Ahlman called Hochstetler telling him the group needed a bass. Hochstetler sang bass in high school.
The “diversity in the group is amazing,” Hochstetler said. “So to see people come together and around this genre of music, at this time of year, from all different backgrounds,
different ethnicities, different age groups — it’s just amazing. I think that’s what I like the most about it.”
Another member of the group is tenor Brian Rapp.
“I enjoy the challenge of the music, the camaraderie with the singers (and) the high caliber of musicians that we have in the group,” he said.
La Camerata is “an escape from everyday life that I just enjoy,” Rapp said. “With the change in people and the change of script and the change of music, it’s always something new and something challenging. So it never gets dull.”