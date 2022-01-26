Labor a concern for North Platte’s new Sustainable Beef plant

“There’s also a bill going in front of the Legislature for maybe a little more to cover escalating prices,” he said.

This type of enterprise is unique in Nebraska, Wasserburger said.

“This is really the first of its kind to be locally and producer-owned. There is a grassroots fight for that. Consumers want that. So we’re going to go with that,” he said.

The effort, underway for several years, is “really seven local western and central Nebraska families that came together to try to fix something that has plagued our families for years,” Wasserburger said.

“At any given time, our families might have only one customer to get our cattle to, and at the end of the day, sometimes they have zero, and that’s happened a lot,” he said.

For too many years, meat-packer ownership has been in the control of “very few hands.”

The new operation aims to provide producers and consumers with additional choices in the supply of beef products in Nebraska.

“I watched my father-in-law struggle and I don’t want to do that, and I don’t want my kids to do that either,” Wasserburger said.