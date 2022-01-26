Labor a concern for North Platte’s new Sustainable Beef plant

A new North Platte-based cattle processing plant hopes to break ground this fall.
Sustainable Beef LLC co-organizer and rural rancher Trey Wasserburger spoke Tuesday at Grand Island Noon Rotary about the new company’s prospects.
The facility will be one-quarter the size of Grand Island’s JBS plant and will harvest 1,500 head of cattle daily, mostly from the feed yards of the LLC’s founders.
“We hope to break ground here in the first quarter,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of support from all levels, federal, state and county, and we’re really close. We feel like our capital race is almost complete.”
David Briggs, Sustainable Beef’s chief executive officer, met Tuesday with Gov. Pete Ricketts about the project, Wasserburger reported.
In his 2022-23 budget recommendation, Ricketts proposes $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the new plant to support Nebraska’s meat processing infrastructure.
This will benefit the state’s “ability to secure meat producers’ ability to sell livestock and keep quality meat on the shelves for all Nebraskans.”
Further state funding is being pursued, Wasserburger said.
“There’s also a bill going in front of the Legislature for maybe a little more to cover escalating prices,” he said.
This type of enterprise is unique in Nebraska, Wasserburger said.
“This is really the first of its kind to be locally and producer-owned. There is a grassroots fight for that. Consumers want that. So we’re going to go with that,” he said.
The effort, underway for several years, is “really seven local western and central Nebraska families that came together to try to fix something that has plagued our families for years,” Wasserburger said.
“At any given time, our families might have only one customer to get our cattle to, and at the end of the day, sometimes they have zero, and that’s happened a lot,” he said.
For too many years, meat-packer ownership has been in the control of “very few hands.”
The new operation aims to provide producers and consumers with additional choices in the supply of beef products in Nebraska.
“I watched my father-in-law struggle and I don’t want to do that, and I don’t want my kids to do that either,” Wasserburger said.
“Sustainable” does not refer to environmental impact, but to the economic sustainability it will offer the company’s families.
Wasserburger did not detail what practices they have planned to ensure this sustainability for their “cattle feeders” compared to a large corporation.
“We’re not saying we’re trying to interpret and form what ‘sustainability’ is, we already are. We’ve been doing this for 100 years,” he said. “Sustainability is my family’s been doing this for 100 years and I want to do it for 100 more.”
The plant will be built at an 80-acre, disused wastewater lagoon site acquired from the city of North Platte for $170,000.
A key concern for the project is labor, Wasserburger said.
“Median wage is Lincoln County is only about $28,000,” he said. “Our starting wage is going to be about $50,000, plus benefits, and there will be 75 upper-management jobs that pay over $75,000.”
Rising construction costs have been a problem, Wasserburger said.
The project’s cost has increased from $225 million to $325 million in a year.
“Luckily we locked in our concrete because it could have been $400 million,” he said.
Wasserburger said he was honored to speak at a place that has “embraced its packing plant.” Sustainable Beef’s plans have not been completely welcomed in North Platte, he said.
“I’ve fought this fight in the community for 16 to 18 months. For every person that gives me a hug or shakes my hand, I have the opposite, too, and most of them are uneducated,” he said. “I’ve spent most of my time this last year and a half educating the masses because they’re not blessed to have such economic impact and diversity like you guys do.”