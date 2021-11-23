Labor in Grand Island area not matching growth in sales, purchasing need, state official says

Nebraska’s unemployment rate is at a historic 1.9%, and Grand Island’s unemployment rate for October 2021 was 1.5%.
Because of this, it is becoming a challenge for businesses and industries to find workers.
“A lot of what’s going on that’s driving the rate lower are people who have essentially dropped out of the labor force,” Scott Hunzeker, labor market information director for the Nebraska Department of Labor, told The Independent.
Definitions for the labor force come from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Hunzeker said.
“Historically, Nebraska’s had about 30,000 people who are counted as ‘unemployed.’ To meet that definition you have to be both not working and then actively seeking work and available for work,” he said. “What we’re seeing right now is that the number meeting that criteria to be counted as unemployed is now down below 20,000 (people).”
There are people who have stopped working, for whatever reason, and now are not getting counted in official figures, Hunzeker explained.
This is contributing to shortages that were already existent before the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020.
“Nebraska was already growing. The economy was pretty strong before the pandemic, so we were already seeing some labor supply issues starting to creep in, even before the pandemic started, which has certainly accelerated,” Hunzeker said.
Hall County in January 2020 had an unemployment rate of 5.2%. The rate peaked in April 2020, at the height of the onset of the pandemic, at 9.7%. That number has been dropping steadily since, reaching 1.6% in September 2021.
The lowest unemployment Hall County had from 2016 to 2020 was 2.6% in October 2017, according to NDOL data.
Locally, the employment rate is at or near pre-pandemic levels, said Randy Kissinger, NDOL workforce development manager for Grand Island and Hastings.
“What I think has happened recently is, we’ve come out of the pandemic and a lot of those companies that maybe did not hire or maintain their workforce stream, or brought their workforce back, has expanded,” he said. “I think we’re seeing big growth in sales, big growth in manufacturing, an uptick in orders. Just a large purchasing need, and the logistics and delivery needs for it.”
Through NE-Works, the state’s labor exchange website, businesses can post their jobs and get assistance hiring. Individuals can go search for jobs and post their resumes.
“We’re seeing about a 1-to-1 match in terms of the number of jobs and potential candidates,” he said. “At a base level, really, anybody who wants a job in a lot of ways already has one. There’s a natural sort of low unemployment rate that already exists no matter what. It’s just people are transitioning between work.”
Other factors contribute to this ratio, as well.
“Those jobs don’t necessarily match up with the skills and locations and desires of the seekers,” Hunzeker said. “There’s a lot of issues in specific industries or occupations. It’s not equal across the board.”
For example, health care is experiencing a severe shortage of registered nurses.
Other industries are seeing a surplus with more people than jobs.
“That doesn’t necessarily mean that the people are living where the jobs are located,” he said. “It doesn’t mean they have the exact skills the employers are looking for. The pay rate may not be what they’re looking for. There’s issues like that as well.”
There are also shifts in types of industries and occupations.
Many restaurants have become drive-thru only, for example.
“We don’t know how long that kind of change will stay. Some of them may continue with that model for quite a while if it works for them,” Hunzeker said.
There are 14 NDOL offices across state for job seekers and for businesses.
NDOL’s Grand Island and Hastings offices also are involved in industry efforts to actively recruit new workers, Kissinger said.
“In the tri-cities area, we try to grow our own and keep our own workforce,” he said.
This is done through senior high apprenticeship programs and job fairs that target high school graduates, with more than 50 employers participating.
“Instead of having them be gone and going to the city, we show them what job opportunities exist immediately and try to hire them right out of high school, and even before they get out of high school.”
Not only is it a time of major industry expansion in Grand Island, there is a coming infusion of federal infrastructure dollars following large city and county grants via 2021’s CARES Act.
However, employment forecasts for industries and occupations, both short term and long term, were completed by NDOL in 2019, before the pandemic started.
“Obviously, when you have such a major disruptions as the pandemic, it throws everything off,” Hunzeker said. “While those are still out there and available, it’s hard to tell short term and long term how things are going to shake out.”
He added, “Our office has been getting some questions already about what that will look like, it’s just too soon to know what kind of impacts we’ll be seeing.”
For more information, visit www.dol.nebraska.gov.