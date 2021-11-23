Labor in Grand Island area not matching growth in sales, purchasing need, state official says

Nebraska’s unemployment rate is at a historic 1.9%, and Grand Island’s unemployment rate for October 2021 was 1.5%.

Because of this, it is becoming a challenge for businesses and industries to find workers.

“A lot of what’s going on that’s driving the rate lower are people who have essentially dropped out of the labor force,” Scott Hunzeker, labor market information director for the Nebraska Department of Labor, told The Independent.

Definitions for the labor force come from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Hunzeker said.

“Historically, Nebraska’s had about 30,000 people who are counted as ‘unemployed.’ To meet that definition you have to be both not working and then actively seeking work and available for work,” he said. “What we’re seeing right now is that the number meeting that criteria to be counted as unemployed is now down below 20,000 (people).”

There are people who have stopped working, for whatever reason, and now are not getting counted in official figures, Hunzeker explained.

This is contributing to shortages that were already existent before the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020.