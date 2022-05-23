Lactation consultant, Tina Vettel, teaches moms twice a week at Grand Island Regional

Twice a week, Tina Vettel has a great time getting together with new mothers who share advice, friendship and assurances.

The women gather Monday mornings and Thursday evenings at Grand Island Regional Medical Center, where Vettel is the lactation consultant. The support group is called “Watch Me Grow.”

Vettel empowers the new mothers to learn about their babies, and how to take care of them. If the women have problems breastfeeding, Vettel can help. But the mothers gain lots of knowledge talking to other moms.

“They just learn so much from each other and they encourage each other,” Vettel said.

The women talk about what works for them, such as how they hold their babies when nursing.

When a new mother shows up, “the other moms are so welcoming,” Vettel said.

Vettel weighs the infants to show their mothers they’re being adequately fed. She likes to see the women become confident in their mothering skills.

She also likes to watch the babies grow, too. She has become friends with some of the women, who encourage others to show up.

Vettel brings snacks for the moms, too.

“Usually the girls like pizza on Thursdays, so I go get pizza,” she said. “When you’re nursing, you’re thirsty and hungry all the time.”

You don’t have to deliver your baby at Grand Island Regional Medical Center to be part of the Watch Me Grow group.

“I just want to help moms,” Vettel said.

Attendance is free. The group meets from 10 a.m.-noon Mondays and 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays.

Vettel also leads a class called Breastfeeding Basics 101, which meets every third Tuesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. The cost is $15. That money goes to buy breastfeeding pillows and supplies.

Vettel is also in charge of car seat safety at GIRMC.

A native of Roseland, Vettel graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1995. She graduated from Creighton University as a registered nurse in 1999. She worked several years in labor and delivery at CHI Health St. Francis.

Vettel has three children — a 27-year-old daughter, a 25-year-old son and a 22-year-old daughter. Her husband, Kenneth, works at Family Practice of Grand Island, next door to GIRMC.

To register for Watch Me Grow or Breastfeeding Basics call 308-675-4550.

