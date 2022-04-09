Lady A with Priscilla Block to perform at Nebraska State Fair

Lady A with Priscilla Block will perform at the Nebraska State Fair on Saturday, Sept. 3. The concert is part of the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series.

The concert will be 7:30 p.m. at the Anderson Sports Field. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

Lady A returns to the Nebraska State Fair after performing an outdoor concert in 2016. Then they were known as Lady Antebellum. The show drew 3,800 people.

In 2020, they changed their name because Antebellum had connotations with the slavery era.

The group formed in 2006 in Nashville, Tenn. They have 10 No. 1 hits. They have sold more than 18 million albums and 34 million tracks and almost 5 billion digital streams.

Lady A members are Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott. They earned the biggest first week streams of their career with their No. 1 album OCEAN. The Nashville Scene called it “the finest album of the band’s career.”

Their song, “Need You Now” was the highest certified song by a country group. Lady A has earned ACM and CMA “Vocal Group of the Year” trophies three years in a row. They have won seven Grammy awards. Other awards include Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and a Tony Award nod.

For more information visit www.ladyamusic.com.

Block is a Raleigh, N.C., native. According to Wikipedia, she moved to Nashville to pursue a career in the country industry. The article said she had a chance encounter with Taylor Swift. Block was walking down a Nashville road. Swift pulled the car over and invited her inside.

“That was truly the day that I decided that I really needed to give music a fair shot and do this thing,” the article quoted her saying.

In 2020, she wrote and recorded a song that appeared on her Tik Tok account. The song, “Just About Over You,” topped 250 million views. It lead her to a recording contract with Mercury Nashville. The song hit No. 1 on iTunes in 2020.

She was a 2021 Artist to Watch by Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify and CMT.

Concert tickets went on sale at 2 p.m. Friday, April 8, at statefair.org and will include gate admission. Tickets will cost $49 for general admission and $69 for the pit.

This year’s State Fair theme is “Nothing More Nebraskan.”

The 2022 Nebraska State Fair will be Aug. 26-Sept. 5 at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

For more information, visit statefair.org.