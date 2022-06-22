Lancaster honored for Hall County workforce development efforts

Pam Lancaster has been honored by the Chief Elected Officials Board with the 2022 State Workforce Achievement Award.

Lancaster, who serves on the Hall County Board of Commissioners, was given the honor for serving on the CEOB board for 24 years, and for leading critical workforce development efforts in Nebraska’s “greater 88.”

At Tuesday’s commissioners meeting, Sheriff Rick Conrad applauded the honor and on behalf of everyone there presented Lancaster with flowers in appreciation.

“I love what we do and what we stand for. I think we’ve improved so many people’s lives,” she said Tuesday. “We all say, we do what we do because we want to improve our little corner of the world. Workforce development really does that.”

Lancaster has been serving on the CEOB since 1998, she told The Independent.

This followed the federal Workforce Investment Partnership Act of 1998 that transformed the old “unemployment office” into a “workforce development” agency.

“No one knew exactly at that time what this would entail,” said Lancaster, “but the idea was a fantastic one, to bring potential employees and employers together so they could have a better workforce and so people seeking employment could have a better income.”

In Nebraska, a board was required of elected officials that would receive funds to support such efforts and look after its disbursement.

The criteria to qualify for the dollars is immense, said Lancaster. Graduating with credentials, obtaining employment and receiving a higher salary than before are some of the benchmarks.

The state was divided into three workforce areas: Omaha and Greater Omaha, Lincoln and Greater Lincoln, and the remaining 88 counties of Nebraska.

The mayors of Omaha and Lincoln were chief elected officials for those two zones, leaving the choice of which would be the “primary community” to represent “the greater 88.”

“When you think about 88 counties, we are so diverse,” said Lancaster. “From Scottsbluff and the panhandle, to Cherry County and Valentine, to Norfolk and that region, and Grand Island and the central area, it’s huge and our interests are different.”

County leaders met and decided upon creating a 15-member board representing each of five regions and including both county and city leaders.

Lancaster became chair of the CEOB in 2000, and served in the role until May 2022, when she stepped down.

She called receiving the honor “a thrill.”

“I didn’t even know this award existed. I’m pretty certain it isn’t given every year,” she said. “It’s been a wonderful place to serve. I’m thrilled to think that someone thought I had contributed to this level this much. It was just so much darn fun.”

Lancaster has greatly enjoyed leading workforce efforts.

“Making people better at what they do, enhancing their skills, creating a better and stronger workforce throughout Nebraska, that’s just right up my alley,” she said. “It’s amazing, the list of opportunities through workforce development and the office. If someone wants to better themselves in today’s world, in my opinion, in Nebraska, there’s no reason why they can’t.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.