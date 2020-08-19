Land bank law, championed by Quick, to help meet G.I.’s housing demand

Grand Island will get a boost in addressing its housing needs thanks to legislation introduced by state Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island.
Quick’s bill, LB424, allows any municipality to join an existing land bank — a tax-exempt political subdivision that acquires, manages and develops vacant and tax-delinquent properties. The legislation would allow a primary class city to create a stand-alone land bank.
The bill was signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts earlier this week.
As enacted, Quick said LB424 allows cities of the metropolitan class (only Omaha falls into this category) and primary class (only Lincoln) to create their own land banks. It also specifies a land bank is prohibited from levying property taxes.
Before LB424, Quick said only cities in Douglas and Sarpy counties had access to the land bank tool that helps convert vacant, abandoned and tax-delinquent properties into productive use.
“All other classes of cities and villages will have the ability to join interlocal agreements with other cities to form land banks,” Quick said. “These entities will have the ability to acquire properties that are tax delinquent, and clear the title. They will work with local nonprofits, private developers and governments to return these properties to productive use and put them back on the tax rolls.”
Quick said that blighted properties often are too costly and time-consuming to rehabilitate privately.
“They sit there and they take down the whole neighborhood,” he said. “It’s becoming costly for communities.”
Quick said he originally had introduced LB424 in the form of LB854 in 2018.
When that bill was vetoed, Quick said he had interim studies done in Grand Island and Ord.
“We heard from communities about the problems they were having and worked on language to make the bill better,” he said.
Quick said LB424 came from those discussions.
“We’ve made many changes to the bill since it’s introduction to address concerns by stakeholders,” he said.
Quick said he has heard from communities of all different sizes across the state about the problems they have with addressing tax-delinquent and abandoned properties, and the lack of affordable housing.
“It’s clear to me that expanding the authority for them to create and join land banks is the right thing to do to empower these communities,” he said. “I’m excited to see how they incorporate land banks into the work they are doing to help transform their communities.”
Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said Quick’s bill will allow Grand Island the opportunity to acquire and develop vacant and tax-delinquent properties.
“LB424 allows any municipality to join an existing land bank, which is a tax-exempt political subdivision,” she said. “Lincoln, as a primary city, is now allowed to create a standalone land bank as well. In the past, only municipalities in Douglas and Sarpy counties were eligible to create these land banks.”
Johnson said the need for a land bank was identified in Grand Island’s 2019 Community Housing Study. She said Quick carried LB424 in response to the community’s desire to have the ability to address unsafe or uninhabitable housing.
“The housing study identified approximately 300 housing units that are not cost-effective for rehabilitation and should be demolished,” she said. “The demolition of these dilapidated units creates an opportunity for new housing units in areas where infrastructure (streets, utilities) are already in place.”
Johnson said affordable housing, workforce housing, and housing at every price point is needed in Grand Island in order to continue attracting talent and workers to the community.
“This legislation provides an opportunity to address problem properties and allows the opportunity for new, replacement housing that our community can be proud of,” she said.
In passage of the bill, Quick thanked Sen. John Stinner of Gering for prioritizing his bill two years in a row, and for all of his help. He also thanked the bill’s supporters in Grand Island, such as the Home Builders Association and Habitat for Humanity.
“This truly was a group effort, and will make a big impact for our state,” Quick said. “I’ve introduced and worked on this type of legislation since 2018, and it is exciting to see it finally pass.”