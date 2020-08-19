Land bank law, championed by Quick, to help meet G.I.’s housing demand

Quick said that blighted properties often are too costly and time-consuming to rehabilitate privately.

“They sit there and they take down the whole neighborhood,” he said. “It’s becoming costly for communities.”

Quick said he originally had introduced LB424 in the form of LB854 in 2018.

When that bill was vetoed, Quick said he had interim studies done in Grand Island and Ord.

“We heard from communities about the problems they were having and worked on language to make the bill better,” he said.

Quick said LB424 came from those discussions.

“We’ve made many changes to the bill since it’s introduction to address concerns by stakeholders,” he said.

Quick said he has heard from communities of all different sizes across the state about the problems they have with addressing tax-delinquent and abandoned properties, and the lack of affordable housing.

“It’s clear to me that expanding the authority for them to create and join land banks is the right thing to do to empower these communities,” he said. “I’m excited to see how they incorporate land banks into the work they are doing to help transform their communities.”