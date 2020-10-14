Landlord: Renters need help despite eviction moratorium

Marsh serves on boards for Hope Harbor and Goodwill, and has seen that CARES Act funds from May are nearly depleted.

“At Hope Harbor, of the $80,000 we got, we’re down to $11,000,” he said. “Other sources are rapidly depleting.”

The city of Grand Island had a moratorium on disconnecting utilities that ended in August.

Last week, Marsh said, he worked with six people who’d had their power shut off to get their services resumed.

“As utilities disconnects for nonpayment come about, tenants’ power will get shut off,” he said. “We’re also mitigating those situations, too.”

Marsh anticipates this will create a greater burden for tenants going into winter.

“As the cold months enter and power gets shut off, landlords including myself and others, are going to get utility services put back under their names, having to pay now for utility services for tenants who also can’t pay rent,” he said. “It becomes a double whammy.”

Landlords, as well, are affected by the moratorium.

Marsh said he currently has eight cases, each with an average rent of about $750 per month, or a $6,000 loss in total revenue for one month.