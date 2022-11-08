Lanfear elected, three re-elected to Grand Island City Council

Mitch Nickerson, Maggie Mendoza and Jason Conley have been re-elected to the Grand Island City Council.

Douglas Lanfear was elected, taking the seat that is being vacated by Justin Scott, who chose not to seek re-election.

In a two-person race for Ward 5, Lanfear received 55% of the vote, defeating his opponent, Adam Condon.

"I believe God picks the winners in these," Lanfear told The Independent. "I'm just happy. I think I can be one person who can honestly listen to the people out there who voted for me. My biggest problem is going to be finding people who will come and talk to me. But I'm happy with it and I think I can do a good job."

In Ward 2, Mendoza defeated challenger Patrick Birkel with 54% of the vote.

Mendoza, who works for Lincoln NRC Health, was appointed in February 2021, following the resignation of council member Clay Schutz.

"I'm completely honored," Mendoza told The Independent. "I'm honored that the constituents of Grand Island have chosen me to continue to represent them."

In Ward 3, Conley received 56% of the vote, defeating challenger Joel Holling.

Conley, an administrative sergeant with Hall County Department of Corrections, was elected to his first term in 2018.

"I will continue to insure that city government is transparent, and do my best to encourage public involvement at meetings or simply call me when they have an issue that they need help with," he told The Independent in October.

He added, "I'm a strong leader who knows how to first listen and then try to come up with solutions not excuses.

In Ward 4, Nickerson defeated his Jodi Moore with 53% of the vote.

He served his first term in 2002, and was re-elected in 2006, 2010 and 2016.

Nickerson told The Independent in October he wants to continue to be a voice for Grand Island and his constituents.

"I am grateful for the opportunity and want to continue to serve Ward 4, and the city as a whole, by being a voice and a vote to ensure Grand Island remains positioned to be one of the best Nebraska cities to live, work, play and stay for our numerous activities and events," he said. "I want to help strategically position Grand Island’s future for the next 5 to 10 years for positive growth through responsible financial and program planning.

He added, "My goal has been and will continue to be to make the absolute best decisions possible for the success of Grand Island residents."