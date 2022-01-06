Latest JBS commitment includes $1.75 million for Grand Island

JBS USA has reached the $100 million mark in commitments worldwide as part of its Hometown Strong initiative, one of the largest community investment programs of its kind.
On Tuesday, the company announced $20 million in support for Hometown Strong projects nationally, bringing its total commitment to $100 million.
The latest contributions will deliver $2.27 million to Nebraska, consisting of $1.75 million to Grand Island and $520,000 to Omaha.
“Since the program was launched in May 2020, JBS USA has worked with community leaders and local officials to identify meaningful investments to strengthen local communities where the company operates,” according to a JBS news release.
Hometown Strong started with a $50 million commitment in response to the global pandemic. So far, more than $43 million of that has been invested in more than 200 projects in 42 local communities across 25 U.S. states and Alberta, Canada.
Since that initial announcement, the company has made $10 million worth of in-kind donations of meat and poultry products to food banks and others in need around the country.
In June 2021, JBS USA announced an additional $20 million investment in the U.S. and Canada to support affordable housing projects, in partnership with local leaders and businesses. “This includes building new homes, establishing revolving funds to stimulate ongoing housing construction, and ultimately helping the company’s team members achieve their dreams of home ownership,”according to JBS.
“The JBS USA Hometown Strong program demonstrates our commitment to improving our communities in a lasting way,” Tim Schellpeper, chief executive officer of JBS USA, said in a statement. “From education and recreation to health care and social services, we have been partnering with our local communities to invest in a variety of projects – all with the goal of strengthening the places where our team members live and work.”
Here are some examples of Hometown Strong investments:
- In Grand Island, pre-kindergarten children in the public school district now have their first dedicated building fully equipped to meet their early childhood learning needs. JBS USA invested $400,000 to convert a vacated 47,300-square-foot store near the city center into 10 classrooms, quiet and active sensory rooms and learning spaces, a STEM room, plus an outdoor playground to welcome 300 kids.
- The East Side Community in Green Bay, Wis., will be developed with a $500,000 donation from JBS USA, plus a gift of 25.5 acres of land valued at $331,500. This project will include a modern, unique park space, a community garden and outdoor gathering space, and housing for local families.
- JBS USA is the primary donor for the state-of-the art indoor sports complex in Ottumwa, Iowa. Thanks to a donation of $1 million, this complex will provide year-round recreational opportunities for the community. The presence of this facility has the added benefit of making Ottumwa more attractive for recruiting efforts aimed at businesses, possible new residents, tourism and more.
- In Gainesville, Ga., Pilgrim’s invested $795,000 in community wellness by helping fund the completion of the Highlands to Islands Trail, a multi-use path that will connect several cities within Hall County, including Gainesville, Oakwood and Flowery Branch. As public usage of the trails increases, this connector will unify all paths through the system under one name.
The company continues to identify new projects with local community partners as part of the program on an ongoing basis. To learn more about the initiative, the local response from community officials and to find information about all of the Hometown Strong projects funded to date, visit https://hometownstrong.jbssa.com/.
JBS USA is a leading global food company providing diversified meat and poultry products for sale to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents.