Latest JBS commitment includes $1.75 million for Grand Island

“The JBS USA Hometown Strong program demonstrates our commitment to improving our communities in a lasting way,” Tim Schellpeper, chief executive officer of JBS USA, said in a statement. “From education and recreation to health care and social services, we have been partnering with our local communities to invest in a variety of projects – all with the goal of strengthening the places where our team members live and work.”

Here are some examples of Hometown Strong investments:

- In Grand Island, pre-kindergarten children in the public school district now have their first dedicated building fully equipped to meet their early childhood learning needs. JBS USA invested $400,000 to convert a vacated 47,300-square-foot store near the city center into 10 classrooms, quiet and active sensory rooms and learning spaces, a STEM room, plus an outdoor playground to welcome 300 kids.

- The East Side Community in Green Bay, Wis., will be developed with a $500,000 donation from JBS USA, plus a gift of 25.5 acres of land valued at $331,500. This project will include a modern, unique park space, a community garden and outdoor gathering space, and housing for local families.