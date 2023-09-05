It’s Labor Day weekend!

Kids’ and teen programs are starting back up at the library, but we have plenty for grown-ups, too.

If you enjoyed our Baby and Toddler Lapsit, Bookbop, Preschool Storytime, or Pajamatime programs for kids last year, they’ll start up again on Tuesday, Sept. 5, on the usual days and times.

Also returning are monthly teen programs and art for K-5 kids on Fridays when GIPS schools are out of session. Check our event calendar at https://gilibrary.org for all the details.

This year we’ve added a monthly tween program to our kids’ and teen offerings. This program will feature a variety of fun activities just for kids ages 10-13 and is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month through May.

Our first tween program is Sept. 14. We will bake some off-the-wall recipes from the 20th century. Ever heard of starchies, haystacks, peanut butter styrofoams, or saltine toffee? They’re better than they sound. Don’t worry, we’re not making anything in aspic, like jellied meatloaf. Shudder.

There’s another new program I’m excited to host this fall. This one’s aimed at adults, though music lovers of all ages are welcome. At 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, please join us for an open, informal Celtic music session that just may become a regular program!

Bring your acoustic instruments and a music stand, or just come and listen. Sheet music will be provided. Come early to tune. I’ll be there with my accordion, lap harp, bowed psaltery and others.

I was part of an informal Celtic music session back in my California hometown of Benicia when I was working as a school librarian. The group, mostly retirees, would get together two Sundays a month in the banquet room of a local pizza parlor and play Celtic tunes for three hours.

For the first hour, the group would play tunes at a slower tempo so newcomers could catch on. The following two hours, we’d be off to the races with jigs, hornpipes and reels at tempo, singing the occasional song in between.

This program will follow the same pattern — just without pizza. The main difference between this Celtic music session and more traditional sessions you may encounter around the world is that sheet music is used and musicians of all skill levels are welcome.

It may seem strange to host a music program at the public library, but I think it’s a perfect fit. Libraries are not just repositories of books, but also cultural hubs and community centers. After all, the stated mission of the Grand Island Public Library is “to inspire and strengthen our community by connecting people with information, ideas, and experiences.”

Our annual Edith Abbott Victorian Tea Party for second- through fifth-graders is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, with one big, exciting change: we’ll be at the Hargis House this year! The longtime home of the Grand Island Women’s Club, this beautiful Queen Anne style house is just across from the library, at 1109 W. Second St.

Space at the Hargis House is limited, and registration is required by Sept.22. Inquire at any library help desk or call the library at 308-385-5333 to register.

Finally, submissions start next week for our second annual Community Art Show. Entrants aged 18 or older may submit up to two pieces between Tuesday, Sept. 5, and Thursday, Sept. 7, to be displayed in our Art Alcove from Sept. 9 through Oct. 22. Pick up an entry form at the front desk.

All this is just a taste of the kinds of experiences you can have at the library this fall. Check our website at https://gilibrary.org for more.

Just a reminder: the library will be closed Sunday and Monday, Sept. 3 and 4. Enjoy your Labor Day weekend!