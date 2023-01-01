Laura Fentress: Start the New Year off right with the library

Do you have New Year’s resolutions?

A few years ago I saw a YouTube video created by an educator by the name of CGP Grey that made an interesting suggestion: instead of making a laundry list of hyper-specific New Year’s resolutions, pick a theme for the year. “A Year of Health,” for example. “A Year of Novelty.” “A Year of Travel.”

This practice tends to be more effective than specific New Year’s resolutions because when you fall behind on your specific goals, you’re likely to give up altogether. A New Year’s theme, by contrast, simply establishes a direction, and ensures there’s always a chance to get back on the wagon.

My theme for 2023? “A Year of Books.”

Modern technology is designed to distract, and I’m as susceptible as anyone. My recliner and couch are always flanked by foot-high stacks of books, and I still end up whiling away most of my free evenings scrolling through my phone or watching YouTube.

I know many people who set goals for reading a certain number of books in a year — and do achieve and even exceed those goals! Kudos to them. But I know myself, and I know that if I fall behind to a point where catching up isn’t feasible, I’ll quit entirely.

Thus my theme. Reading books, listening to books, maybe even writing a book. Every time I have a chance to interact with books, I’ll endeavor to take it.

One of my favorite ways to find new reads is to simply browse the library stacks. The rotunda just past the library’s front desk is a great place for this. It’s where we keep all the adult and teen books we’ve acquired in the past year. Our wonderful library pages regularly patrol this area, keeping it neat and facing out books so you can see the covers, making it feel more like browsing a bookstore.

Or, if you would rather stay home while browsing the collection, take a look at our online catalog at https://gilibrary.tlcdelivers.com. The homepage has several regularly updated carousels (those parades of images on websites you can scroll through) including random selections from our new adult fiction and nonfiction. I’ve borrowed more than one book based on the cover image I saw on the online catalog alone — and been rewarded more often than not with a book I ended up loving!

If you’re interested in reading more about how technology affects our brains, I recommend “The Shallows: What the Internet is Doing to Our Brains” by Nicholas Carr (written in 2010 but still 100% relevant), and “Stolen Focus” by Yohann Hari.

If you’re looking for advice on how to cultivate new habits in the New Year, try “Atomic Habits” by James Clear. If you’re like me and tend to overthink things, read “Soundtracks: The Surprising Solution to Overthinking” by Jon Acuff.

If video is your preferred medium for learning, try “The Great Courses” or “MasterClass Presents” episodes on Hoopla, one of our digital libraries you can use for free with your library card. Borrow the Great Courses BingePass to unlock unlimited access to hundreds of courses for seven days.

Download the Hoopla app or visit hoopladigital.com to browse thousands of ebooks, audiobooks, movies, and TV shows. Your library card gets you 10 borrows per month — and a BingePass counts as a single borrow!

We’re closed today and tomorrow (we’re back on Tuesday), but with your library card you can access our digital resources anytime from any Internet-connected device. Download the Libby app for access to thousands of ebooks, audiobooks and magazine digital issues from OverDrive for free.

And if you’re a graphic novel, manga, or comics enthusiast, try our Comics Plus database, available through the Library Pass app.

Here’s to a happy, healthy, and book-rich 2023!