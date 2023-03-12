Every field has its laws — physics, mathematics, grammar.

Library science (yes, that’s really what it’s called, and yes, you really can go to school for it!) has some, too.

The Indian librarian and mathematician S.R. Ranganathan (1892-1972) first proposed the Five Laws in 1931, and libraries around the world have adopted them as guideposts ever since.

So let’s take a look under the hood and see what underpins library service here in Grand Island and across the globe.

The first law: Books are for use. Back in the olden days, access to libraries was restricted for the sake of preserving their materials. Many required paid subscriptions. Books were kept chained to desks, or behind desks, to prevent damage and theft. This is still the case in some countries.

The concept of free public libraries checking out books to anyone to take home is a pretty modern one that, with a few exceptions, dates back only a couple hundred years.

If a book is never read, it’s simply a clump of ink-covered dead tree fragments. By maintaining and organizing its collection of books, a library ensures each book is more than the sum of their parts.

The second law: Every person his or her book. A good library has something for everybody in the community. It offers materials that are relevant to a variety of community interests and viewpoints, not just dominant or majority ones.

The second law also means librarians shouldn’t pass judgments on the individual tastes of each reader. Every patron should feel comfortable coming into a library and asking for books that reflect their views and interests without worrying about being criticized.

At the Grand Island Public Library, if there’s a book you want to see in the collection, we welcome your suggestions. Ask at the desk, or fill out the request for purchase form on our website. We’ll do our best to get books that meet your needs and interests.

Law number three: Every book its reader. A book that to one reader may be useless may be invaluable to another. I personally don’t need “Chilton’s Ford Ranger/Bronco II 1983-90 Repair Manual” (and don’t think I ever will), but we have it in our collection, and according to our records it’s been checked out fairly often!

The fourth law: Save the time of the reader. Let’s face it, the Dewey Decimal System is not the most fascinating topic in the world. Librarians can’t expect everyone to memorize what each number means — and in fact, the print edition is in four volumes containing about 1,000 pages each.

Thankfully, in the age of the computer, searching for a book is easier than ever. Anyone can access the Grand Island Public Library catalog 24/7 at https://gilibrary.tlcdelivers.com. Come on in and talk to one of our staff at Reference or the Children’s Desk and they’ll happily help you find books on anything you’re looking for.

And finally, Law number five: A library is a growing organism. Libraries are constantly changing, but our core mission remains the same. In fact, the mission statement of the Grand Island Public Library is “To inspire and strengthen our community by connecting people with information, ideas, and experiences.”

Information, ideas and experiences can certainly come through books — and as I’ve said may times, books have been around for thousands of years and aren’t going away anytime soon. But your library also connects you to those things through our programs, Makerspace, digital resources and technology.

For example, did you know the library has sewing machines available for checkout? Or that we have equipment you can use to digitize 8mm and Super 8 film reels?

We at the Grand Island Public Library are committed to serving everyone. Come check us out!