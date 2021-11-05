 Skip to main content
Laura Hurley says her State Fair sponsorship director duties not fuly outlined
Laura Hurley, who was sponsorship director of the Nebraska State Fair up until this week, takes exception to two assertions made in a Thursday Independent story about her departure from the State Fair.

As part of her work, Hurley said, she did pursue naming rights for buildings at Fonner Park.

The story in Thursday’s paper said that $945,250 in cash donations made this year were for both the State Fair and the Aksarben Stock Show.

That money, she said, was specifically meant for State Fair sponsorship.

In a presentation last week, that figure was $945,250.

But it has been updated in figures tallied on Oct. 31.

As of now, the State Fair has received or invoiced $992,225 in sponsorships.

Aksarben Stock Show sponsorships received or invoiced for 2021 total $166,225.

Hurley, who had been sponsorship and hospitality director since January 2019, was informed Monday that she will no longer be working for the State Fair.

jeff.bahr@theindependent.com

