Law enforcement says it doesn’t reflect makeup of communities

Hall County law enforcement agencies say they try hard to have a staff that reflects the makeup of the community.

Of the 83 sworn officers on the Grand Island Police Department, 75 are white. Of the other eight, one is Black, three are Hispanic, one is Asian and three are of mixed races.

“We are public servants and as such I think it’s always important to strive for a police department that looks like our community, and our community is very diverse,” said Capt. Jim Duering of the GIPD.

But for whatever reason, “we never seem to get applicants in those types of numbers — something that would make that possible,” Duering said.

The minority percentage of Grand Island police officers is 9.6%. The minority population in Grand Island itself is 37.4%. The city has 51,267 residents.

One factor in the police figure is civil service, which Duering says is a good and fair process. It prevents the department from hiring an officer’s nephew, for instance, over someone who’s more suited for the job.

But civil service sometimes prevents the department from hiring an applicant “that we really like” because of the scoring process, he said.