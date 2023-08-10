A squadron of strange-looking UFOs has touched down on my lawn.

At least that’s what it looks like.

They’re actually mushrooms or toadstools — one or the other. But they are plentiful (there are 22 of them) and they are ugly.

Sure, they’re a product of nature. But it still looks like we’re being invaded by a mutant race of spores.

Some of them are pretty big. One has a diameter of 8 inches. That’s almost as big as the Frisbees I see flying through the air at Stolley Park’s disc golf course.

If county fairs give ribbons for prize mushrooms, I should be in the running.

The unsightly fungi sprouted on our lawn over the weekend, just a couple of days after the lawn was mowed.

Don’t worry. I’m not going to cut them up and turn them into cream of mushroom soup. In fact, my wife and I don’t even plan to touch them.

It’s sad that we can’t take advantage of the crop, because my wife loves mushrooms. Some of the strange arrivals are larger than portabellas. But I don’t think we’re going to open a farmer’s market.

Too bad. They’d probably fit great into a vegetarian diet.

I know Nebraskans like to hunt morel mushrooms. If that’s what they are, you’re welcome to harvest them.

If you’re into hallucinogens, feel free to experiment. I’ve been in courtrooms. I’ve heard about psilocybin mushrooms.

Doing a little research, I found the plants tend to sprout in shady, moist areas. That checks out. Our crop emerged in the shade of a big tree.

I don’t want this issue to mushroom out of control.

But these weird growths are disfiguring our lawn, which looks like a teenager with a bad skin problem.

I’m sure the neighbors are wondering what’s going on.

A website called grocycle.com talks about mushrooms called amanitas.

The website also discusses a misbelief that if mushrooms are eaten by animals, they must be edible.

“This is absolutely untrue,” the website says. “Rabbits, wombats, slugs and other animals love to eat amanitas and other poisonous mushrooms that will kill people if we eat them.”

My wife and I are hoping these weird creatures just go away.

If not, we’ll soon be shooting a science fiction film on our lawn.