LB139 could protect Nebraska businesses from COVID-related lawsuits

LB139 would:

– Bar lawsuits unless someone was hospitalized or died from the coronavirus.

– Prohibit lawsuits against entities that were following federal and state laws or public health orders and guidance.

– Not allow a lawsuit unless an entity had acted with gross negligence or willful misconduct rather than ordinary negligence.

– Raise the standard of proof, making it harder for people bringing lawsuits to prove that they had been hurt because of gross negligence or willful misconduct.

Johnson said that if someone wanted to sue for damages due to COVID-19, they would need to prove gross negligence or willful misconduct with clear and convincing evidence.

“This is a much higher standard than current law,” she said.

Johnson said many liability insurance plans are not structured to accommodate large-scale legal exposure.

“Existing liability insurance laws leave all public entities vulnerable to lawsuits — they do not consider a scale for pandemics such as COVID-19,” she said.