Leaders to break ground for new CHI health clinic

CHI Health, in partnership with NexCore Group, is breaking ground on a new medical clinic at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the corner of North Sheridan Street and Capital Avenue. The community is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.

A shuttle will transport participants between designated parking at 2300 W. Capital Ave. and the groundbreaking site beginning at 1:45 pm.

Dr. Randall Pritza, president and chief medical officer, CHI Health Clinic; Ed Hannon, president, CHI Health St. Francis; Dr. Joshua Anderson, neurosurgeon; and Dr. Shu-Ming Wang, family medicine, in addition to other leadership, will conduct the groundbreaking ceremony.

CHI Health Clinic-Grand Island, slated to open in Spring 2024, will feature 54 patient exam rooms and space for up to 31 providers. The estimated $15 million project will provide family and specialty care in a previously under-served area of the city.

“Investing in the City of Grand Island while increasing access to healthcare for our region was a priority when considering this new location. This ground has a long history of caring for our veterans. I see it as a perfect complement that St. Francis, another institution with a long history of caring for and giving back to our community, will honor its intent and use it to care for all,” says Hannon, who is also a retired Navy Corpsman with 20 years of service.

The new clinic will feature the following services: primary care; specialty care services including neurology, neurosurgery, pulmonology, physical medicine and rehabilitation and general surgery; priority care with walk-in access, available seven days a week; integrated behavioral health; radiology; laboratory; pharmacy; physical and occupational therapy; and virtual and drive-up care

“A full-spectrum of family and specialized medicine conveniently located under one roof removes the strain on families having to travel to multiple locations for care,” says Dr. Wang.

“From yearly wellness visits to preventative screenings to a full complement of specialty care, we will help make quality and accessible care a priority for everyone in the region. It’s our mission to build healthier communities.”